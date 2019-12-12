ST. PETERSBURG — The Isley Brothers will be making a special appearance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $55. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The concert is part of the U.S. tour celebrating the 60th anniversary of the release of their iconic song “Shout.” Initially a modest charted single, the song eventually sold over a million copies.
Released on Sept. 21, 1959, "Shout" became the brothers' first gold single and went on to become a frequently covered classic. Fans will not only be able to hear the song live, but they will hear a number of the brothers' biggest hits including "It's Your Thing," "That Lady," "Twist and Shout," and more.
The tour kicked off July 6 in Tuolumne, California, and will take the brothers across the country hitting many cities.
"This tour is dedicated to all of our fans around the world,” said Ron Isley in a press release promoting the concert. “I love you all and could not have done this without your constant love and support for our music and the Isley family. Thank you."
O'Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley and Ronald Isley formed as a vocal trio in the early 1950s in Cincinnati, Ohio. Today, the Isley Brothers are considered one of the most important and influential groups of the last half-century. Though raised primarily on the sounds of gospel music, the family band went on to experiment and record under the genres of doo-wop, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, soul, Motown, funk, quiet storm, disco, pop and hip-hop, all the while remaining true to their vision and voice.
At the close of the 1960s, the Isley Brothers scored another phenomenally successful hit with “It’s Your Thing” which earned them the 1969 Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance and lead into their 1970s rock-disco crossover period, rounded out by the addition of three new members.