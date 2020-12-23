CLEARWATER — With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.
Foreigner will perform two special acoustic concerts at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The performances will be Saturday, March 27, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. In the interest of public health and safety, both shows will be presented at 50% capacity. Tickets, starting at $73.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The concert will feature the six-piece band in a performance of vocal excellence and stellar musicianship that brings a fresh and vital approach to their timeless hits.
“It was refreshing to find a venue that cared so much about the safety and health of its audience and artists,” said Kelly Hanson, lead singer of the band. “We greatly look forward to returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall. These reduced capacity shows will allow us to present an especially intimate show that rocks.”
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.
Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way from Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 Album success. Streams of the band’s hits are over 10 million per week.
Founded in 1976, Foreigner’s debut album produced the hits "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice" and "Long, Long Way from Home." The album “Double Vision” followed, as did a string of hits including "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero" and "Waiting for a Girl Like You." Those songs helped give Foreigner’s next album, “4,” its impressive run at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of ’80s sound, Foreigner’s fifth album, “Agent Provocateur,” gave the world the incredible No. 1 global hit "I Want to Know What Love Is." This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song "Waiting for a Girl Like You."