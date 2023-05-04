Gallery features artist Heather Risley
TARPON SPRINGS — The Back Wall Exhibit at Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, will feature oil paintings by Heather Risley during the month of May.
The subject matter will be primarily Tarpon Springs. A reception will take place Saturday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the gallery. Risley also will be in the gallery on other Saturdays in May from 2 to 4 p.m.
Risley organized the first Tarpon Springs Paint and Photo plein air event in 2010, and ran nine events. She was also the co-founder of Artists’ Faire art gallery and is past president of the Tarpon Springs Art Association. Risley is currently president of the Tarpon Art Guild.
Having been a Boston painter, she was an artist member of the Copley Society of Boston, a gallery artist of the South Shore Art Association, and president of the Stoughton Art Association.
“Sharing the beauty of Tarpon Springs and surrounding areas through my paintings has been a real mission and a real pleasure,” the artist said in a press release.
DFAC hosts digital artist-in-residency program
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center recently announced its digital artist-in-residency program, “Nomadency.”
Jason Martin, the adult education director at DFAC, began working on the program shortly after he started in October of 2022.
“This is something the center has wanted to do for a long time,” Martin said. “My predecessors did some initial planning and work on it, and I am proud to be able to bring the project to completion.”
This online, four-week residency supports artists of diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences whose work requires digital expression and digital publication. Unlike a physical residency, artists can live and work anywhere in the United States — a nomad residency — hence the term “nomadency.”
The project must be conceived of as digital, and digital presentation is integral to the project’s goals. The final pieces will be permanently displayed on the Nomadency.art website.
Calls are made three times a year, and each call has a theme or focus. Up to four artists will be selected from each call and awarded an honorarium of $500.
Unless otherwise specified in the call, the artist must be 18 years old or older and not currently enrolled in any undergraduate or graduate degree program. Artist residents are expected to make a serious commitment for the entirety of their residency and work towards the goals established when accepted.
Artists from the national and local digital scene and artists of all disciplines who work with and in digital and web-based practices are encouraged to submit a forward-thinking application addressing the current theme of “Play” by the deadline of June 14, 2023.
For information about Dunedin Fine Art Center, visit www.dfac.org.
Studio 1212 to present summer exhibit
DUNEDIN — A reception for the new fine art exhibit themed “Play It Again” will take place Sunday, June 11, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will feature art by local, award-winning artists. There will be a light buffet, wine and music outside on a large patio under the shade of the old oak trees.
The exhibit will run through the summer. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, visit studio1212.org.
Gloria Estefan Experience to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The Gloria Estefan Experience will perform on Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park.
Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/11231/pinellas-park-performing-arts-center.
The Gloria Estefan Experience, starring Venezuelan powerhouse Najibo and the Rhythm Machine band, will present a high-energy tribute to the Latin pop star Gloria Estefan, who has sold over 100 million records during her career. Najibo is pure energy, and she embodies the spirit and style of Estefan in many ways.
Concertgoers can expect to hear Estefan favorites such as “Get on Your Feet,” “1-2-3,” “Anything for You,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” and many more.
Third Saturdays continues in May
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village will continue the Third Saturdays at Pinewood on Saturday, May 20.
Every third Saturday, visitors can explore and experience ever changing exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, curated activities and so much more. This is a free event with free parking.
The following events and programs will be part of the May Third Saturday:
• At Creative Pinellas, from noon to 5 p.m., visitors can take part in a family BINGO Scavenger Hunt and experience the 2023 Emerging Artist Exhibition from 10 Pinellas County artists.
• At the Florida Botanical Gardens, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy a Florida spring while viewing the garden’s magnolias, gardenias, amaryllis, and more. Visit the What’s in Bloom page at www.flbgfoundation.org/inbloom.
• Heritage Village, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will host its Historic House Concert Series from noon to 1 p.m., featuring musician Bob Anthony.
“Having a set Saturday each month for Pinewood with the three organizations provides an opportunity for tourists and the community to come together and encounter all that Pinewood has to offer,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “We enjoy seeing people come out and enjoy high-quality arts and cultural experiences.”
Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair to retire
LARGO — Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas, will retire at the end of this year.
St. Clair has led Pinellas County’s nonprofit Local Arts Agency since 2016. The board of directors has established a search committee consisting of both board and community members and will conduct a national search for her replacement with the aid of an executive recruitment firm to be selected this spring, according to David Warner, Creative Pinellas board president.
CEO candidates will be identified over the summer and the new CEO will begin work in 2024.
Creative Pinellas was established in 2011. During St. Clair’s tenure, Creative Pinellas has instituted a wide array of grant programs, forged new community partnerships, and revitalized the former Gulf Coast Museum of Art to become the Gallery at Creative Pinellas.
“Her leadership has enabled the agency to play a key role in supporting the local arts community during the COVID pandemic,” officials said.
Accomplishments under her leadership include teaming up with other local nonprofits to create the Arts Community Relief Fund; partnering with the Board of County Commissioners to provide over $3 million in CARES Act Funding to artists and arts businesses and organizations; and acquiring a $500,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant to provide $450,000 in direct funds to Pinellas County artists and arts and cultural organizations.