ST. PETERSBURG — Noah Cyrus will perform Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
In the middle of a whirlwind of loss, heartbreak, and chaos, Noah Cyrus grabbed the reins, took control of her life, and told her story like never before. The Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum Nashville-born and Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter uncovered the kind of strength you only find within. She lived every song, and the embers of her experiences burn bright over a soundtrack steeped in pop spirit, folk eloquence, and country soul. Cyrus has stepped into herself on her 2022 full-length debut album, “The Hardest Part,” from Records LLC and Columbia Records.
Emerging in 2016 at the age of 16, she immediately captivated audiences with platinum singles "Make Me (Cry)" featuring Labrinth; and "Again" featuring XXXTentacion. Her 2020 EP “The End of Everything” yielded the triple-platinum "July" and gold "Lonely." In between earning a Grammy Award nod in the category of Best New Artist, she teamed up with PJ Harding for the “People Don't Change” EP in 2021.
Along the way, she performed at Coachella twice, while Billboard named her among its 21 Under 21 for three straight years. She also appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Ellen,” and “The Today Show.”