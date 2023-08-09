A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, David Dastmalchian, Javier Botet Liam Cunningham and Woody Norman
Director: André Øvredal
Rated: R
Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London.
Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 11 by Universal Pictures.
‘Heart of Stone’
Genre: Spy, action, and thriller
Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer
Director: Tom Harper
Rated: PG-13
Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix on Aug. 11.
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Ellie Bamber
Director: Matthew Lopez
Rated: R
Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, and Britain’s Prince Henry have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.
Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
The film is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 11.
‘Jules’
Genre: Science fiction comedy
Cast: Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoë Winters, Jade Quon and Jane Curtin
Director: Marc Turtletaub
Rated: PG-13
“Jules” follows Milton (Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard.
Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls “Jules.” Things become complicated when two neighbors (Harris and Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life — thanks to this unlikely stranger.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 11 through Bleecker Street.
‘Inside Man’
Genre: Crime thriller
Cast: Emile Hirsch, Jake Cannavale, Lucy Hale, Ashley Greene, Danny Abeckaser, Vincent Laresca, Kyle Stefanski, James Russo and Robert Davi
Director: Danny A. Abeckaser
Not rated
Based on true events, “Inside Man” follows a disgraced police detective seeking redemption by going undercover to expose a violent and bloody crime syndicate. But as he sinks deeper into the mob and more bodies drop, the price for absolution may be higher than he can afford.
The film will be released in theaters and on demand on Aug. 11 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Aporia’
Genre: Science fiction
Cast: Judy Greer, Edi Gathegi, Payman Maadi, and Faithe Herman
Director: Jared Moshé
Rated: R
Sophie (Judy Greer) is virtually drowning in grief after losing her husband (Edi Gathegi) in an accident, but after learning of a top-secret time-bending machine, she will be faced with an impossible choice — and unforeseeable consequences.
The film will be released in select theaters on Aug. 11 through Well Go USA.
‘The Eternal Memory’
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Augusto Góngora and Paulina Urrutia
Director: Maite Alberdi
Not rated
Augusto and Paulina have been together for 25 years. Eight years ago, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Both fear the day he no longer recognizes her.
The film is scheduled for release in select theaters on Aug. 11 through MTV Documentary Films.