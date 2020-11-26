CLEARWATER — Legendary rockers 38 Special will perform Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. At this time, capacity is being limited to 50% and tickets are only available in pairs. Select two seats when choosing your location.
The band continues to bring their signature sound of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. After more than four decades together, this powerhouse band has racked up numerous platinum and gold album awards and sales of more than 20 million albums. Since 1976, 38 Special has released more than 15 albums and toured relentlessly, bringing their brand of muscle and melody to fans worldwide. They are best known for their arena-rock pop smashes “Hold on Loosely,” “Rocking Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’” and “Second Chance.”
The following protocols are currently in place:
• Appropriate face coverings are required for all persons inside the facility, no exceptions.
• All persons will be screened for prohibited items and elevated temperatures above 100.4 degrees using contactless technology.
• Our facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available. If you are in need of a attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
• Weather permitting, food and beverage service will be offered outdoors.
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
• All persons are expected to contact us for a refund if they experience flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms within the prior 14 days, unless they have received medical clearance.