CLEARWATER — Sinbad will bring his stand-up routine to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The comedian and actor returns to the Capitol Theatre for the first time since his sold-out date in 2017. A hardworking funnyman, whose clean, family-friendly persona and animated antics have endeared him into the hearts of dedicated fans worldwide, Sinbad has worked tirelessly to rise to the top of the standup circuit, finding success in both television and film in addition to his popular stage act.
Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 stand-up comedians of all time, Sinbad has had audiences laughing for over three decades. Throughout his incredibly successful career as a stand-up comedian, he has starred in two Comedy Central specials and four HBO comedy specials. As an actor, Sinbad and had leading roles in such films as “Jingle All the Way” and “Good Burger,” and has appeared in several TV series including “The Red Foxx Show,” “A Different World,” and “The Sinbad Show,” to name a few.