SAFETY HARBOR — Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado will perform Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Salgado’s latest album, “Damage Control,” is being hailed as the best of his long career. Produced by Salgado, “Damage Control” is packed with soul-searching, street-smart, vividly detailed, instantly memorable songs.
With a career spanning more than three decades, Salgado, a seven-time winner of the Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year, is a one-of-a-kind talent whose music is as compelling as his story.
Born in 1954, Salgado grew up in Eugene, Oregon, with music all around him. His parents’ vast music collection included everything from Fats Waller to Ray Charles, and his older brother and sister turned him on to the soul and blues of Wilson Pickett and Muddy Waters at an early age.
He attended a Count Basie performance when he was 13 and decided then and there that music was his calling. After getting his hands on a harmonica, Salgado began devouring the blues of Little Walter and Paul Butterfield and taught himself to play. By his early 20s he was already making a name for himself in Eugene’s bar scene, first as the vocalist/harmonica player of The Nighthawks, and later in the Robert Cray Band.
Salgado quickly developed into a player and singer of remarkable depth, with vocal and musical influences including Otis Redding, O.V. Wright and others.
With “Damage Control,” Salgado has created what he calls “a rock ’n’ roll record with lyrics that hit.” The 13 songs — 12 originals and a raucous cover of Larry Williams’ “Slow Down” — will surprise and delight longtime Salgado fans. Salgado has crafted a soul-searching, street-smart collection of detailed, memorable songs. Salgado’s vocals weave, bob and soar, at times jabbing with nuance, and then striking with unlimited power. Of the title track, he says,
“Life is all about damage control ... trouble and then some,” Salgado said. “It’s about dealing with what gets thrown at you and saying, ‘I ain’t finished yet.’”
Salgado’s Alligator Records debut, “Soul Shot,” was released in 2012 to widespread critical acclaim. He has performed at Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival, The Chicago Blues Festival, The Tampa Bay Blues Festival, The San Francisco Blues Festival, Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival, Denver’s Mile High Blues Festival as well as on The Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise. Internationally he’s toured in Saipan, Guam, Canada, England, throughout Europe, Brazil, Chile, Panama, The Philippines, Thailand, and Hong Kong.
Salgado has always lived life to the fullest, but he's also faced adversity and overcome health challenges. Both of these things inform “Damage Control.” He battled back from liver cancer in 2006 and lung cancer in 2008 and 2012. In March 2017 he underwent quadruple bypass surgery. He’s not only come back stronger each time, but he’s also become a prolific songwriter, going from writing a few songs per album to writing or co-writing full albums of original songs.
“You can dance to them," Salgado says of his songs, "but the words have to carry the weight.”