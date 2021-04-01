DUNEDIN — As part of its Dunedin Haggis Celtic Concert Series, the Scottish American Society of Dunedin will present Bill Mullen in concert Thursday, April 8, at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/haggis-celtic-concert-with-bill-mullen-tickets-144926255331.
Originally from Dundee, Scotland, Mullen currently lives part of the year in Florida. Since 2013, he has been playing full time, offering a mix of Scottish, Irish, English and American songs, plus a few of his own, and traveling throughout the United States and Canada.
The Dunedin Haggis Celtic Concert Series was created to bring the best of Scottish and Irish traditional music to Dunedin. Event organizers say the safety of their guests is their first concern. Tickets for this event will be limited, and social distancing will be observed. The cultural center will be completely sterilized prior to the event, and all precautions will be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of all guests. Masks will be required.
Mullen views himself as a travelling entertainer, musician, singer, storyteller and songwriter. He brings music to life for his audiences as he involves people with his stories in a huge variety of songs and their rich Celtic backgrounds. Inspired by great Scottish and Irish folk music in his hometown of Dundee, Scotland, Mullen has played guitar and performed in bands since the age of 16.
After moving to the United States in 2007, he became a solo artist and has played Irish and Scottish venues, festivals, pubs and clubs in many parts of the country. He has also recorded two highly praised albums.
Mullen’s infectious good humor and mastery of bringing an audience into his world to enjoy, absorb and embrace his uplifting style, leaves people feeling enriched and entertained.
The traveling entertainer recently took time out of his busy schedule to discuss his journey, beginning with his earliest memories of music.
“I was born and grew up in Dundee, Scotland, stirred in a witch’s cauldron of all sorts of music, Scottish street songs, cradle songs, opera-esque Scottish recitals, Robert Burns poetry and song, the emergence of rock and roll, Irish songs,” Mullen said. “Funny, bawdy, mournful, sweet. Probably my earliest memory would be when my mum had to go downtown and she’d take me to my great-auntie Kate’s tenement flat and aunty Kate would baby-sit for me.”
Mullen said he must have been about 3 years old.
“Well, I’d howl the place down as my mum went away … also knowing that Auntie Kate kept a tin of thick, sweet condensed milk and puffed candy in her cupboard,” he continued. “She’d feed me these, cuddling me on her lap and singing wee songs. Music, comfort, coziness and love all went together … not forgetting that delicious spoon of condensed milk.”
By the time Mullen was 4 or 5, he was so enthralled with music that he wanted to learn how to make music.
“We were not well off and I was too small and impatient to play the red sunburst guitar my dad had brought back from Germany after the war,” Mullen said. “My mum had bought me a kazoo — which must have been a fairly new invention — replacing the paper and comb! During the summer, it must have been around 1959/60, I started a kazoo band around the back of our house with my pals. Our biggest accomplishment was ‘MacNamara’s Band,’ a song my dad used to sing.”
That early success endures as an important memory for Mullen.
“I remember the feeling of great exhilaration at actually being able to produce music and sound good,” he said. “To me, our kazoo band was better than any brass band.”
Many factors contributed to his development as a musician.
“My mum and dad both sang during their everyday lives and we sang songs at school most days from the wee yellow Scottish song book,” Mullen said. “The real musical passion emerged when we would go along to our neighbor’s house, the Gibsons, for family parties — birthdays, new year, etc. Everyone would sit around the walls of the house in a big circle and each person would take their turn to sing their ‘party piece.’ We would all join in at choruses, my dad would harmonize, Danny Gibson would play his guitar. These were magical events, they inspired me to learn the guitar at the age of 11.”
Mullens said he loves a song that tells a story and manages to capture the essence of the moment or time period so vividly that the listener can feel the scene being described and see the picture being painted by the song.
“The nimble, clever works of Robert Burns were ever present in music and musical experiences for me,” he said, cataloging some of his primary musical influences. “Historic Scottish songs from the Corries, funny Scottish songs from Andy Stewart, clever artistic story weaving from Dundee musician Michael Marra, gorgeous word and music tapestries from Dougie MacLean, quick-witted Irish banter from the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem, sorrowful heart-rending bare grief from Pete St. John, Jimmy McCarthy.”
As a result of all these influences, when Mullen writes a song, he wants to take the listener into the middle of the song and help them feel what he feels and see what he sees — and laugh at the funny bits.
Mullen thrives on performing before an audience and enjoys traveling. Beginning in 2014, he has been exploring North America, playing venues throughout Canada and the United States.
“Before a show, I go through my set list many times and remember what each song means to me,” Mullen explained. “They are not just songs, they are stories and parcels of emotion, happy, sad, rousing, funny. I also think of the connection I have with the audience and what would make this memorable for them.”
While the pandemic may have kept him from the road, Mullen has been able to stay connected with his fans.
“Surprisingly, it has brought us all closer,” he said. “I have done a Sunday livestream each week since March 22, 2020. When I traveled I did them from Wisconsin and I did my December/January ones from Dundee, Scotland. I have people who tune in regularly from Hawaii, Costa Rica, Canada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ireland, UK, Europe and Australia.”
Despite his busy schedule, Mullen also found time to work on new music recently.
“I have just produced a single,” he said. “I stepped out my Celtic genre for a wee minute to make a song of broader appeal in support of the worldwide vaccination campaign.”
Mullen said that the song is not political, and it’s not doom and gloom — it’s fun, and it sends a message of hope for the future.
“It’s called ‘(Stick Me With That Needle) Set Me Free,’” Mullen said. “It’s new and just newly available for download from my shop and from all the usual download and streaming sites.”
To check out the new single, visit www.billmullen-shop.com or search for the song on iTunes, Amazon Music or Spotify.
Mullen is looking forward to entertaining concertgoers at his Dunedin performance set for April 8.
“I want them to feel uplifted and happy that they have been transported to places they have never been,” he said. “As Bruce McEwan, Chieftain of the Caledonian Society of Hawaii, said this year after I successfully ran their virtual Robert Burns dinner, ‘We had the full Bill Mullen experience.’”