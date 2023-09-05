ST. PETERSBURG — Stand-up comedian Steve-O, star of “Jackass,” will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $38.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Steve-O is on the road for “The Bucket List Tour.”
Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised. He never expected to go through with any of them — until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. The show is not for kids, or the faint of heart. Attendees must be 18 and older.
Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman.
His relentless attention-whoring ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of “Jackass” in 2000.
Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy.