June 23

Shevonne & The Force

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.

Visit LargoArts.com.

The Cadillac Cowboys

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Peso Pluma

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

June 24

Black Midi

Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa.

Visit www.theorpheum.com.

The Misfits with Megadeth and Fear

Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

Visit www.livenation.com.

85 South

Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

The Yuengling Center, Tampa.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Aretha Franklin tribute

Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.

Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park.

Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

“Same Time, Next Year”

June 24 through July 30

Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.

Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

The Ellie Lee Band

Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.

Visit LargoArts.com.

June 25

Ramy Youssef

Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m.

the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Ongoing

“Out of Order”

Through June 25

West Coast Players, Clearwater.

Visit wcplayers.com.

“Oz”

Through July 9

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg.

Visit freefalltheatre.com.

“Disgraced”

Through June 25

American Stage Theatre, St. Petersburg.

Visit Americanstage.org.

“The Sound of Music”

Through June 24

Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa.

Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.