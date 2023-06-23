June 23
Shevonne & The Force
Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.
Visit LargoArts.com.
The Cadillac Cowboys
Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Peso Pluma
Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa.
Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater.
Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
June 24
Black Midi
Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa.
Visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Misfits with Megadeth and Fear
Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
Visit www.livenation.com.
85 South
Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.
The Yuengling Center, Tampa.
Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Aretha Franklin tribute
Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park.
Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
“Same Time, Next Year”
June 24 through July 30
Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.
Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
The Ellie Lee Band
Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.
Visit LargoArts.com.
June 25
Ramy Youssef
Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m.
the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Ongoing
“Out of Order”
Through June 25
West Coast Players, Clearwater.
Visit wcplayers.com.
“Oz”
Through July 9
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg.
Visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Disgraced”
Through June 25
American Stage Theatre, St. Petersburg.
Visit Americanstage.org.
“The Sound of Music”
Through June 24
Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa.
Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.