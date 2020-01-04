TAMPA — Jobsite Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, running Jan. 15 through Feb. 9, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Jobsite will kick off 2020 with one of Shakespeare’s most-beloved plays. This production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the bard’s magical romantic comedy, offers an intimate Shakespearean spectacle featuring aerial and circus choreography, high-def video projection, songs, an original score, and some of the region’s finest actors.
“The course of true love never did run smooth …”
On a Midsummer’s night, four young lovers (Matt Acquard, Sadie Lockhart, Patrick Jackson, and Kara Sotakoun) find themselves wrapped in the dream-like arms of an enchanted place where sprites lurk and fairies rule. While a feuding Fairy King and Queen (Adam Workman and Haley Janeda) are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom (Giles Davies), Quince (Cornelio Aguilera) and their friends (Martin Powers, Kasondra Rose, Adriana Corso, and Nancy Mizzell) presenting a play within a play. Chief mischief-maker Puck (Katrina Stevenson) is on-hand to ensure that the course of true love is anything but smooth, and games of fantasy, love, and dreams ensue in Shakespeare’s most beguiling comedy.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is directed by David Jenkins, Jobsite’s producing artistic director. Jenkins — who also provides video for the production — will be leading the artistic team of Brian Smallheer, scenic and lighting design; Katrina Stevenson, costume design and aerial choreography; and Jeremy Douglass, original compositions.
Jobsite also will expand its education outreach efforts by offering up to 16 weekday field trip matinee performances for middle and high schools in addition to the 17 scheduled mainstage performances.