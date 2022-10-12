ST. PETERSBURG — Canadian alternative-rock band Mother Mother is currently on the road and will make a stop in the area Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Based in Quadra Island, British Columbia, Mother Mother is on a headlining tour that kicked off in September in Boise, Idaho. The six-week tour puts the band in large ballrooms including Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
Joining them on the tour are special guests Sir Sly and Transviolet.
Earlier this year, the band released a sequel to their 2009 single “Hayloft.”
“We have learned more about the story of ‘Hayloft’ through our fans that we ever could have unearthed ourselves,” said lead singer Ryan Guldemond. “We began to ask, is there more to this story? And the resounding answer seemed to be ‘yes!’ It was an ambitious task to try to do justice to a story, and to characters, that have grown far beyond the initial intention of the song. We hope that the sequel in both song and video form honor and live up to what our incredible fans have helped ‘Hayloft’ to become.”
“Hayloft II” arrived with a special deluxe edition of their hit album “Inside.” The updated edition features seven new recordings, including their most recent single “Life.” All told, tracks from “Inside” have combined to cumulatively surpass 34 million streams globally and continue to grow.
In many ways, “Inside” — released in June 2021 — both expands on Mother Mother’s prolific career and connects them back to the origins of their success.
In the summer of 2020, the band began to notice that fans were flocking to streaming services in big numbers to listen to their older catalogue. “Hayloft,” “Arms Tonite” and “Wrecking Ball” also had become recent Tik-Tok hits, connecting them with an entirely new generation of fans. It was a welcomed reinvigoration ahead of the release of “Inside.”
For the band, who have toured extensively over the years, regularly selling out shows in New York, London, Los Angeles and Toronto, finding new fans with old music is simply part of the journey. It’s been a surprise to see their early songs all over TikTok, but it also makes sense with the band’s natural evolution.
“It feels like a big, surreal gift from the universe,” Guldemond said. “For us, it’s always been about the joy of music, and sharing in this joy with others, so the more the merrier, and it doesn’t really matter if it’s an old or new song someone is connecting to. Songs don’t understand the concept of time. They’re eternal.”
“Inside” brings Mother Mother full circle, reuniting the band with producer Howard Redekopp and reminding Ryan that the best creation begins by reflecting on yourself rather than what’s around you. And while “Inside” dabbles in darkness, it’s ultimately about love and healing in the face of challenges and turbulent world circumstances.
It may see Ryan and his bandmates looking within, but it also asks the listeners to consider themselves as well, finding collective moments of catharsis through internal validation rather than our usual external outlook. And, as they look inward, the songs shine back out with love and hope.
“Writing ‘Inside’ was certainly therapeutic, but then again, creativity always is when it’s honest and channeled. If people enjoy this music, we are happy and grateful, and if they find any healing in it, slight or profound, we’re ecstatic and deeply humbled,” Guldemond said. “Even though these themes center around the human struggle, they’re underpinned by that struggle being worth it for the sake of coming out a little more whole. When we’re better for ourselves, we’re better for our family, our community, and the world. And we’re better for the music we make.”
To date Mother Mother have accumulated 1.3 billion global streams, 3.1 million Shazams and 14 million active monthly listeners.
In addition to Guldemond, Mother Mother members include Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young.