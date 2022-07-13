ST. PETERSBURG — Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup are set to perform Friday, July 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
With 10 full length releases, numerous EPs, 7-inch singles and compilations, Less Than Jake has sold millions of records worldwide, with little support from radio and television outlets.
According to a biographical sketch provided by Night Owl Public Relations, they have been self-managed for the last six years and have shown no signs of slowing down their breakneck touring schedule.
To quote an industry insider, “while their contemporaries’ crowds have diminished, Less Than Jake’s draw has seemingly gotten larger.” Asked how this was accomplished, the band members shrug and respond, “we never stopped touring or trying to be an active band.”
Continuing to play over 150 dates a year while also writing and recording new material has kept the band fresh in a time when “ska” has become something of a four-letter word. The list of acts they have supported is staggering — including Bon Jovi, Linkin Park and Snoop Dogg — while the list of bands that have supported them makes even the most hardened music industry veteran do a double take — including Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and Yellowcard.
All the while the band has held firm to its punk rock roots and has managed to live through many musical trends simply by just being Less Than Jake.
With well over 300 releases on various labels under their belt, most would think their legacy is already intact, but the status quo has never interested Less Than Jake. They continue to write and perform new material and have no thoughts of letting up. With the energy and exuberance of a band half its age and the determination of savvy veterans, there is seemingly no end point to this enduring and entertaining band.
Hailing from Denton, Texas, Bowling For Soup, the larger-than-life Texan band who has delivered infectious power pop music to the world for over two decades, managed to take their hometown with them and into the hearts of millions of people all over the world.
According to Rage PR, the band formed in 1994. Everyone can relate to what BFS sing about, and everyone can relate to the characters in the band, including singer Jaret Reddick, guitarist Chris Burney, bassist Rob Felicetti and drummer Gary Wiseman.
Bowling for Soup released “Pop Drunk Snot Bread” — their 11th studio album — on April 22 through Brando/Que-so Records.