TAMPA — Northlane will perform Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
Hailing from Sydney, the Australian metalcore band formed in 2009 and is currently touring in support of “Alien,” their fifth studio album, released Aug. 2 on UNFD.
For a band that has traditionally focused on wider issues in the outside world, “Alien” is easily the most personal statement of their career.
"I was raised in hell but I made it out," said Northlane vocalist Marcus Bridge in a press release promoting the tour. "Raised in a place I shouldn't have been, and no child should have been. But I've been able to break free."
“Bloodline,” the first single from the new album, shows that there is hope to be found.
"'Bloodline' was one of the first songs that came about in the writing process for the album,” Bridge said. “When we were trying to decide what we wanted to write about, we decided early on that we wanted to keep the album pretty personal. I wanted to tell the stories of my upbringing and the ups and downs that come along with that.”
“Talking Heads,” another track on the new album, talks about the insecurities and anxiety that come with growing up in a violent home with drug addicted parents, according to Bridge.
“That trauma had made it difficult to express my thoughts and ideas in the past, both emotionally and creatively,” the vocalist explained.
For a band marking their 10th anniversary in 2019, “Alien” is a bold leap forward. It represents the work of a group fighting their way out of their corner by moving forward rather than looking back. Their previous three albums may have debuted in the top 5 in Australia — with “Node” landing at No. 1 before going on to win an ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album — but Northlane are in no mood to play it safe.
Also performing will be American progressive metalcore band Erra.