CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated country music singer-songwriter Billy Currington will perform Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Special guest Noah Guthrie also will perform.
Currington has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he’s truly a man for all seasons. Possessing one of the smoothest and most distinct voices in any genre of music, the talented Georgia native is equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad.
Since his self-titled debut album bowed on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored 11 career No. 1 singles, including “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” in 2015 and “Do I Make You Wanna” in 2016. His other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl,” and “We Are Tonight.” Over the years, the self-effacing Georgia boy has amassed an impressive list of accolades. He won the Hottest Video of the Year honor in the 2006 CMT Music Awards for “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right.”
“People Are Crazy” took Currington’s career to another level, earning him Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. It also was nominated for Single and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association.
Currington spent his early years on Tybee Island, Georgia, before his family moved inland to Rincon. He grew up listening to vinyl records by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kenny Rogers, and when his mom took him to one of Rogers’ concerts, 10-year-old Billy knew immediately he wanted to someday be the one on stage performing.
He just wasn’t sure how he was going to get there.
"To be honest, I never even heard of Nashville ’til I was 17 or 18," Currington said.
All that changed when Currington’s pastor recognized his talent while he was singing in church and decided to give the youngster some career guidance.
"He said, ‘Man, there’s a town called Nashville that you can get a record deal,” Currington recalled. “‘Your dreams could come true. I’m going to take you there.’ So he took me and showed me the town. He introduced me to people. When I got back home, I totally made up my mind that when I graduated high school I was going to go back."
And so he did.
Currington made the move to Music City at 18 and began paying his dues by pouring concrete and working as a personal trainer at a gym during the day. At night, he was getting a musical education playing in bars all over Nashville.
He began meeting other aspiring songwriters and artists, and he started writing songs. His warm, strong voice made him an in-demand demo singer.
"I was doing 10 demos a day," he said. "Before you know it, I started getting deal offers from record labels."
He signed with Mercury in 2003, and immediately garnered attention with his debut single, “Walk a Little Straighter,” an autobiographical song about life with his alcoholic stepfather. The song peaked at No. 8, an auspicious debut for a newcomer
He proved the quick success was no fluke when he followed with “I Got a Feelin,” which became his first Top 5 hit. From there, the hits continued as his sophomore album “Doin’ Somethin’ Right” spawned his first No. 1 with “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and his second No. 1 with "Good Directions.”
“Intuition,” Currington’s most recent album, was released in 2021.
South Carolina singer-songwriter Noah Guthrie — a former cast member of the TV series “Glee — also will perform.