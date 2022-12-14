CLEARWATER — “Celtic Angels Christmas” will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
“Celtic Angels Christmas” seeks to captivate audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes – all with a Celtic twist. The show also will feature stunning dance routines performed by the show’s world-champion dancers. This family show is a holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland and features Christmas music from across the centuries presented in an inimitable fashion by some of Ireland’s finest female performers.
Starring the quintessential vocals of Louise Barry, Searlait NÍ Caiside, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth and Katie Sweeney, these dynamic divas enthrall and delight with their performances and harmonies. Musical arranger Peter Sheridan ingeniously marries the old and new worlds with traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes.
Under the watchful eye of Irish step dance director Sarah Costello, the Celtic Knight Dancers seem to defy gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence.
Written, directed and choreographed by Dublin native Louise Barry, this nostalgic journey conjures dreams of Ireland, where a step is expected, singalongs are mandatory and good craic is had by all.
Audiences will experience Celtic Christmas songs such as “Christmas in Killarney,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Once Upon a Time in Ireland” and “Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night).” These songs will be sung in Gaelic, the native language of the Celts. Christmas classics will include “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” “O Holy Night” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”