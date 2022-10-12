CLEARWATER — Progressive rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes are on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic album “Close to the Edge.”
Yes will perform the album in its entirety along with a selection of classic cuts Monday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late Chris Squire, Yes have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums “The Yes Album,” “Fragile,” “Close to the Edge,” “Yessongs,” “Tales from Topographic Oceans,” “Relayer” and “Going for the One” were ground-breaking in musical style and content. Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean whose distinctive Yes logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many Yes albums.
With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 where they performed “Roundabout” from the album “Fragile” and the FM radio-friendly “Owner of a Lonely Heart” from the 1985 album “90125.”
In 2021, Yes released their 22nd studio album, “The Quest,” produced by Steve Howe, which went to No. 1 in the UK rock chart and entered the official UK Album Chart at No. 20.
As with the Album Series Tour 2022, which started off in the UK this past June, the U.S. tour is dedicated to the late Alan White — the band’s legendary drummer — following his passing this past May.
White joined YES in June 1972, just days before their “Close to the Edge” tour began. Over the following 50 years, he would appear on every Yes album including 2021’s “The Quest.” Following the global pandemic, he had been looking forward to this tour and re-joining his bandmates on stage, something he lived for, in the run-up to his 50th anniversary of joining Yes.
Sadly, that will not be, but White’s towering presence will be omnipresent on the tour.
White’s friend, drummer Jay Schellen, will join Yes for the forthcoming tour, alongside Steve Howe (guitars and backing vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals) and Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals).
The “Close to the Edge” show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Andy Clark and featuring the artwork of Roger Dean.
Following the release of “The Yes Album” and “Fragile” in 1971, Yes released what is widely considered one of the most defining albums, not only for Yes but for the whole progressive movement. “Close to the Edge” became an inspiration for their contemporaries and for successive generations of musicians.