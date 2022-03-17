CLEARWATER — Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will perform Friday, March 25, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Slash and company are currently on tour performing all of their hits along with songs from their brand-new album, “4,” released Feb. 11. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.slashonline.com/tour/.
It’s been a decade since Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators released “Apocalyptic Love.” Ever since, the band — which, in addition to Slash and singer Myles Kennedy also includes bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris — have issued two more highly-acclaimed records, including 2014’s sprawling “World on Fire” and the more streamlined 2018 effort “Living the Dream.” They’ve also been rocking stages all over the world, with shows in North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, China, Japan, South Korea and beyond.
But for all they’ve done and everywhere they’ve gone, when it comes to Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, there’s always new musical boundaries to push and fresh creative avenues to explore.
With “4,” the brand-new studio effort from SMKC, the band continues to expand its legacy. This time out, Slash says, they captured a certain “magic” — the sound of five musicians and bandmates listening to and playing off one another in the spirit of live, in-the-moment collaboration.
“It has a very spontaneous, fun kind of thing to it, and I love that,” Slash said of the new album. “That’s really the major difference on this record — we did it more or less live, and the mistakes are all in there. It’s the sound of the five of us just jamming together in one room.”
The album kicks off with the six-string clarion call of Slash’s Gibson Les Paul, which cuts through the mix like a siren forewarning what’s to come — in this case, opening track “The River is Rising,” one of the band’s toughest and most dynamic compositions to date.
“It grabs you right out of the gate,” Slash said. “The Conspirators is just such a simple, easy band, and it’s been like that from its inception. It’s a band where everybody just wants to get together and play, and there’s really not a lot of other stuff that gets in the way. We get the material together and we go for it, and once a run’s over, then we go and do other things.”
But, Slash adds, they always come back to it because they love it — from recording new music to going out on tour.
“And as low pressure as that is, it's also super, super important to have that,” Slash said. “We do it, and it’s fun. And that’s why we’ll continue to do it.”