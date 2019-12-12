Michael Bolton to perform at Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton will bring his “Symphony Sessions” show to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com.
Bolton, who is celebrating his 50th year in the entertainment industry, has sold more than 65 million records worldwide. His achievements include nine top 10 albums and nine No. 1 singles.
A New Haven, Connecticut, native, Bolton has collected numerous honors over the years. His resume includes two Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
During his career, Bolton has written with some of the greatest and most diverse talent — Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Dianne Warren and David Foster, among others. His songs have been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Marc Anthony.
Bolton has also made a number of cameo appearances in feature films and television. Most recently, he had a featured cameo in the Showtime hit series “Billions.”
Tombolo Books to host author event
ST. PETERSBURG — Local St. Petersburg author Sterling Watson will launch “The Committee,” his new Floridian thriller, Sunday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m., at Tombolo Books, 2153 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Watson will discuss his work with Tampa Bay Times' Colette Bancroft.
“The Committee” is inspired by the little-known history of the Johns Committee and its impact on higher education throughout Florida. According to the publisher, Watson’s new book is an intricately plotted, taut mystery/thriller set against the backdrop of 1950s political turmoil and clash of classes of cultures, pitting protagonist Tom Stall, an English professor, against the nefarious workings of the committee.
Art Festival Beth-El set
ST. PETERSBURG — The 47th annual Art Festival Beth-El will take place Saturday through Monday, Jan. 25-27, at Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Beginning in 1973 with only 20 artists, Art Festival Beth-El now showcases more than 170 national and international award-winning artists. This highly acclaimed fine art exhibit and sale is well known as one of the premier shows in the Southeastern United States. Space has grown from one gallery to six galleries throughout the facility featuring original paintings, wood, sculpture, ceramics, glass, photography and jewelry.
The festival also offers a large selection of signed, framed, limited edition prints from Syd Entel Galleries of Safety Harbor. A large outdoor sculpture garden will feature a variety of fun and unusual pieces for gardens, offices or large buildings. The boutique gallery will offer fine art and fine craft at moderate prices. A yearly tradition will continue, as Art Festival Beth-El will feature selected works by talented emerging artists from Pinellas County’s 17 public and private high schools. The festival will award scholarship money to the schools of the winning students.
This year’s judge, Lesley Wright, director of the Grinnell College Museum of Art, will award over $8,000 in prize money.
An elegant preview cocktail reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. with admission of $35 at the door.
Art Festival Beth-El is free and open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with light lunches and snacks available to purchase. The Avenue of the Shops, a two-day sale of fun art, jewelry and crafts, will be free and open to the public on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A free Docent Tour will be offered Monday at 2 p.m. A gourmet luncheon will be served on Monday at 12:30 p.m. with a $20 check necessary to make a reservation.
Art Festival Beth-El continues to grow in popularity and now attracts over 8,000 people from Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas. Call 727-347-6136 for more information.
Coffee & Conversation program to present Paula Clancy
DUNEDIN — Fused glass artist Paula Clancy will take part in the monthly Coffee and Conversation series Thursday, Dec. 12, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Presented by the Sterling Society of DFAC, admission to these relaxed talks is $5 per person and is free to current DFAC members. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Clancy will discuss her journey as an artist. She will offer an easy-to-understand explanation of the fused class process, including required tools and the reaction of glass to different temperatures. She will also walk the audience through the stages she used to create her ornament, featured in this year’s Holiday Show at DFAC.
Clancy graduated for the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in applied design. For many years, she worked as an artist in a large sign company in Maryland. Stained glass was a hobby of hers at the time, which she enjoyed for about 20 years when she was introduced to the process called fused glass. Unlike blown glass art, fusing is done in an electric kiln. It has become her main artistic focus today.
Clancy has her work in the DFAC Gallery Shop, as well as other shops on Main Street in Dunedin. Her Etsy shop is called “OneEyedCatGlass.”
St. Pete ArtWorks to host ‘Suitcase Art’ exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Suitcase Art: Works that Can Travel” will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2412 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
This show will feature small-sized paintings, prints, jewelry and 3-D works from the members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance. Artists will also have “mystery grab bags” for sale, ranging from $10 to $15. Items in the show will be available through Jan. 12.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 727-710-7716 or visit www.stpeteartworks.com.
Grand Central Fine Art to host grand opening
ST. PETERSBURG — Grand Central Fine Art will host its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 to 10 p.m., at 3920 Central Ave, St. Petersburg.
The event will feature artists and their work, cello music, body art painting, drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
Grand Central Fine Art will bring seasoned and emerging artists from all walks of life that reflect the artists’ soulful insight on their individual “Slice of Life.” The diversity of the collections is a reflection of hope, honesty, passion, and creativity that resides in all of us.
The gallery offers a unique view of some of the best artists of this era with worldwide and local presence. Grand Central Fine Art is owned by Lisa Killeen, Stacy Depaola and Christopher Halsted. The event will feature a raffle for one Depaola’s paintings that will benefit the Christmas Toy Shop.
Studio 1212 artists to be featured in Stirling Art Gallery show
DUNEDIN — A special art show reception will take place Friday, Jan. 10, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Stirling Art Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
Studio 1212 artists will be on hand at this free event. There will be light refreshments. Attendees will have an opportunity to browse through the gallery and view the unique works of fine art that are for sale, created by the Studio 1212 artists.
Studio 1212 is open every Wednesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Visit www.studio1212.org.
MUSE Awards to recognize local ‘muses’
ST. PETERSBURG — The seventh annual MUSE Awards will celebrate artistic inspiration Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
The annual benefit for the arts will recognize the breadth and beauty of art and culture in St. Petersburg and pay tribute to those that continue to inspire and guide the city to its standing as an international arts destination.
Guests will also enjoy the museum’s exhibit “Art of the Stage: Picasso to Hockney.” The exhibition features more than 100 studies for scene, costume, curtain, and program designs, as well as maquettes and costumes by noted artists from the 19th century to the present day. MUSE will be designed to complement the exhibition.
The event will feature provocative musings and muses with live art performances from the turn of the century variety to the cultural future. There will be gourmet bites, crafted cocktails and decadent dessert bars. The highlight of the evening will be the annual recognition of artists and those who support the arts in our community.
Individual party tickets are $125. MUSE Awards Reception sponsorships begin at $500. Tickets may be purchased online at StPeteArtsAlliance.org. For information, email John Collins at John@StPeteArtsAlliance.org.