GULFPORT — Brother & Sister are on the road this spring and summer, and the tour includes a performance Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m., at The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Tickets are $20. Call 727-914-0226 or visit www.blueberrypatch.org.
Brother & Sister — fronted by Melody and Vaylor Trucks — is an Allman family tribute band. Brother & Sister also features Eric Sanders, Garrett Dawson, Willis Gore and Matt Stallard.
Vaylor Trucks grew up knowing his picture is on the cover of one of the best-selling southern rock albums of all time — the Allman Brothers’ “Brothers and Sisters,” on which his father was the drummer. A multi-instrumentalist, he has spent decades establishing his own voice, studying and performing jazz, progressive, experimental, and avant-garde music with greats such as Pat Martino, Dweezil Zappa, Mike Keneally, Bernard Purdie, Johnny Vidacovich and Col. Bruce Hampton.
Trucks also established The Yeti Trio, an experimental fusion powerhouse for more than 20 years. But the music his family made with The Allman Brothers Band stayed with him, and now with Brother & Sister, he is embracing his roots.
Melody Trucks is a life-long student of music. Born into a musical family, she began studying flute at the age of 7 but expanded to all woodwinds as she progressed through high school. She switched to percussion in college, studying ethnomusicology with a focus in Balinese and Brazilian music.
Though she did sing occasionally with her brother, Vaylor of the Yeti Trio, it was not her main focus. After deciding to surprise father by singing at an open jam hosted by Hub Chason at the Bradfordville Blues Club in Tallahassee, Melody was invited to tour with his latest group, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train.
Melody and Vaylor also currently host the Blue Jay Concert Series in their hometown of Jacksonville at Blue Jay Listening Room. Recent guests include respected blues guitarist-vocalist Luther Dickinson and longtime Wet Willie vocalist/harpist Jimmy Hall.
"I am so honored to be playing this music with my brother,” Melody said. “Vaylor has been just as much a musical influence for me as my father has. To be able to be part of this project with him, as well as the other incredible members of this group, is a dream come true for me."
"A good portion of the credit for the founding of Brother & Sister has to go to Eric Sanders,” said Vaylor. “We had just finished playing in a Colorado-based tribute project called The Family Peach, and it went so well that Eric rightfully said that we should look into putting together something for the southeast. Now I never saw myself doing anything like a tribute band. Not because I am opposed to them, but just because I tend to, when left to my own devices, gravitate towards more esoteric music."