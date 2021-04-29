CLEARWATER — Pinkfong and Round Room Live are presenting “Baby Shark Live,” a fully immersive concert experience, touring North America beginning in June 2021. The hit show featuring Pinkfong Baby Shark will make stops in select markets including the Tampa Bay area, with a show scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $43.25, are on sale now. For tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.BabySharkLive.com.
“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Baby Shark Live’ back to stages across the country,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “While we plan to continue offering memorable experiences for the entire family, our priority will always be to plan for the health and comfort of our audiences by working with venue and health officials in every city.”
The inaugural tour of “Baby Shark Live” launched in the fall of 2019 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and played to excited families nationwide. The smash-hit sold-out show visited over 30 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston and was a favorite of celebrities including actor Jason Biggs, ABC journalist Sarah Haines, The Hanson Brothers, Meghan King Edmonds (Bravo), Michelle Beisner-Buck (ESPN), and more.
The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana” and “Baby Shark.”
Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The “Baby Shark Dance” video has over 8.1 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing “Baby Shark’s Big Show,” a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Pinkfong Baby Shark.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, “Baby Shark Live” tour producers and venue management teams have worked diligently to plan for the health and comfort of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.