ST. PETERSBURG — Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician Laura Jane Grace will take the stage Sunday, April 16, at the Floridian Social, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.thefloridiansocial.com.
Grace is currently on the road in the United States. The tour got underway on April 5 in Columbia, Missouri and will visit markets such as Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois.
Regarding the tour, Grace said she would be “fresh from the studio having just finished album tracking and ready to road test new songs; I am also of course very much looking forward to screaming the classics along with everyone else.”
Grace is best known as the frontwoman of punk rock band Against Me!, which she formed in Naples in the late 1990s. She has released seven albums with Against Me!, including “Against Me! Is Reinventing Axl Rose” (2002), “Against Me! as the Eternal Cowboy” (2003), “Searching for a Former Clarity” (2005), “New Wave” (2007), “White Crosses” (2010), “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” (2014) and “Shape Shift with Me” (2016).
For the past five years, Grace has been releasing solo music as well as with her outfit Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers, which features Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and recordist/mixer Marc Hudson. The 2018 album “Bought to Rot,” 2020’s “Stay Alive,” and 2021’s “At War with the Silverfish” EP found the acclaimed songwriter continuing to take all her pent-up fears, anger, and anxiety and releasing it, like an olive branch to the weary listeners who are feeling those exact same emotions.