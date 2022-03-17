ST. PETERSBURG — The time is 1959 and the place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia.
The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of one of the greatest vocalists of all time.
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” by Lanie Robertson, recreates and dramatizes that show. An Ebony Repertory Theatre production will open Friday, March 25, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The production will run through April 24. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday unless otherwise specified.
Directed by Wren T. Brown and starring Karole Foreman, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” is reminiscent of past freeFall favorites including “End of the Rainbow” and “Marie and Rosetta.” “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” also stars Damon Carter as Jimmy Powers.
The play originally premiered in 1986 at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia. It then headed to the Vineyard Theatre, Off-Broadway, before moving to the Westside Theatre. The play won the 1987 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Book.
“This play has been one of our most requested productions in recent memory,” said Eric Davis, freeFall artistic director. “We are also incredibly excited to present the acclaimed production from our new friends at Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles. Our hope is to continue to cultivate this collaboration for future productions.”
Founded by Wren T. Brown and Israel Hicks in June 2007, Ebony Repertory Theatre is the resident company and operator of the 400-seat Nate Holden Performing Arts Center. ERT holds the distinction of being the only African American professional theatre company in Los Angeles. With award-winning theatre as its cornerstone, ERT also presents a music series, a dance series, lecture series and other perennial programming.
Under the leadership of Brown, producing artistic director; and Gayle Hooks, managing director, ERT's commitment is to bring diverse, high standard, professional performing arts to the Mid-City community, as well as the greater Los Angeles area.
In addition to a full run of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” freeFall’s Tandem Series will feature Eleri Ward in “A Perfect Little Death,” playing freeFall for one night only on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. The brainchild of Ward, her acoustic Stephen Sondheim covers are a whirling combination of two deep loves: the expansive, one-of-a-kind canon of Sondheim and the sweet, melancholic sounds of Sufjan Stevens straight from the scenery of Carrie & Lowell, interpreted through the lens of Ward’s original point of view
Starting from a spontaneous Instagram post in 2019, covering "Every Day a Little Death," Ward has now crafted her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie-folk music embodied by acoustic simplicity and swirling harmonies.
This engagement is included in freeFall’s 2021-2022 subscription. Single tickets for “A Perfect Little Death” are $55.
freeFall Theatre subscriptions and single tickets are on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2 p.m. and all evening performances are at 7 p.m.