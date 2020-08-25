For comic book fans, it feels like it’s been an eternity since a superhero film made its way into movie theaters. It hasn’t been that long, of course — but it sure feels like it. The coronavirus pandemic, a real-world global crisis of the variety that usually provides grim inspiration for Hollywood filmmakers, has delayed the release of several completed films. Moreover, it is keeping new films from going into production.
For instance, the release schedule for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films has been thrown into turmoil. The same goes for the DC Extended Universe: Nothing is set in stone, and projects will probably undergo revisions and recasting before the pandemic ends. The momentum needed to sustain juggernauts like the MCU and DCEU has been lost, and it’s entirely possible that a franchise reboot may be the only way to go. But, hey — who knows? It’s all just speculation.
In the meantime, for the diehard fans who need an immediate superhero fix, 2020 has sent a few titles to streaming services. Sony released “Bloodshot” in theaters just as the pandemic began and governments imposed shutdowns. Two weeks after its March 13 debut, Sony made it available on demand on various digital platforms. “Bloodshot” is based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. “Birds of Prey,” the DCEU follow-up to 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” also debuted in movie theaters earlier this year, opening Feb. 7. It also was released digitally and on video on demand earlier than expected, on April 24.
The DCEU film “Wonder Woman 1984” was supposed to open June 5, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The opening date was moved, first to Aug. 14 and then to Oct. 2.
The MCU film “Black Widow” was supposed to open May 1. Its release was rescheduled to Nov. 6.
Which leads us to “Project Power,” a 2020 American superhero film directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. The film debuted Aug. 14 on Netflix.
In “Project Power,” superpowers are available to anyone – but anyone interested should be sure to read the fine print. Power is a pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. There’s a catch, though: It only lasts for five minutes. Actually, there’s another catch: Instead of gaining temporary superpowers, some users just kind of explode into lumpy, bloody bits. Whoops.
The story follows three protagonists, though some are more morally ambiguous than others. Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a New Orleans Police Department cop who is so intent on protecting the city he loves he has started using the drug, which hardens his skin making him bulletproof. He gets his supply from Robin (Dominique Fishback), a street-savvy teenage Power dealer who needs the cash for prescription medicine and health care for her diabetic mother. Finally, there’s Art (Jamie Foxx), who was one of the original test subjects for the drug. He is on a quest to take down those who are distributing the drug — and to get back something he lost.
If you’re thinking that “Project Power” doesn’t sound like the traditional superhero flick, you’re right — it’s not, and that’s a good thing. It bloodier than most, for starters, with occasional scenes of intense violence and gore. Its heroes are struggling against more than a megalomaniacal masked villain or even the many drug-fueled henchmen that offer themselves up as cannon fodder in the frenzied search for the final boss. The true nemesis here is power itself — not the drug, but those individuals who control it. The film emphasizes that those in power do whatever it takes to maintain their status, no matter the cost to others. “Project Power” is a high-concept action thriller that appropriates select superhero motifs while condemning outmoded elitist power structures.
Successfully coalescing all those disparate elements into one standalone film sounds like a daunting task. The filmmakers deserve praise for attempting such an innovative undertaking. “Project Power” doesn’t quite live up to its lofty objectives. Its action sequences are sometimes uneven and difficult to follow. Its attempts at social commentary — on subjects ranging from poverty and police politics to pharmaceutical industry ethics — lack tenacity and passion. The plot relies on too many clichés, such as the aforementioned parade of dodgy henchmen as well as Frank’s rogue, rule-breaking cop routine, with in-film references likening him to Clint Eastwood’s character from “Dirty Harry.”
Still, the acting that goes into the characters makes them genuinely compelling. Both Foxx and Gordon-Levitt deliver solid performances. Fishback is a certified scene-stealer. Robin, her character, dreams of becoming a rap artist. It’s her way of fighting the system — it is her superpower.
“Project Power” was written by Mattson Tomlin. It is the first major feature film for the screenwriter. According to the film’s production notes, Tomlin began penning the draft for “Project Power” in a coffee shop in 2016.
“I grew up loving comic books and superheroes — it was a big part of my even learning how to read — and I began writing the movie knowing that the genre had been going strong for 20 years, but wanting to be surprised by it again,” said Tomlin. “And my brain kind of lit on fire at the idea of genre-mashing. Like, what if you did ‘8 Mile’ or ‘Collateral,’ which are two of my favorite films, as a superpower movie? So I jumped off with those two as reference points.”
Tomlin won’t be leaving the superhero genre right away. He co-wrote the upcoming DCEU film “The Batman,” with Robert Pattinson taking on the iconic role. He is also writing a film adaption of the video game character Mega Man for 20th Century Studios.
Although the film ultimately fails to address the vast and growing distance between the haves and the have-nots, it does shine a somewhat meager light on those who are marginalized in society. The hyperactive pace of a pseudo superhero action flick is bound to diminish any relevant social commentary, but it is noteworthy that a film like this would aspire to be something more than its restrictive formulaic roots generally allow. “Project Power” eschews the conventional superpowered savior for its flawed, ostracized heroes fighting for both validity and integrity. It's refreshing to know that not all superheroes wear masks and capes.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines.