TAMPA — Nashville-based Sweet Lizzy Project will perform Friday, April 22, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
In just a few years, members of the Cuban-born quintet have gone from never having been in an arena to entertaining an audience of 20,000 people, opening for Heart and Joan Jett. Along the way, the band earned a prime performance broadcast with PBS’s “Havana Time Machine,” an artist profile on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” and a cover story in the Miami Herald.
SLP defected to the U.S. from Cuba in late 2017, just as the border doors were set to close once again. Prior to relocating to Music City, SLP became the “it band” around Havana City clubs. SLP also won several music prizes, including two nominations for Cuba’s closest equivalent of a Grammy.
Everything changed for the band when they were spotlighted on “Havana Time Machine” which also featured traditional Cuban artists and American roots-rockers The Mavericks. During the making of the documentary, The Mavericks’ founder and lead singer, Raul Malo, became inspired by Sweet Lizzy’s music and story.
Sweet Lizzy Project plays electrifying big-stage pop-rock with a modern sheen and classic rock heart. Diaz is a lightning bolt of a frontwoman. Her lyrics are vulnerable, and her vocals span from seductive soft-tones to rafter-rattling high-tones. Her creative partner is world-class engineer/producer, songwriter, background vocalist, and lead guitarist Miguel Comas. Diaz and Comas are joined in Sweet Lizzy Project by keyboard player and background vocalist Wilfredo Gatell, and the dynamic rhythm section of drummer Angel Luis Millet and bassist Alejandro Gonzalez.
SLP has two studio albums, including “Heaven” (2015) and “Technicolor” (2020), as well as a Christmas EP “And So This is Christmas” (2020). To date, the band has performed in the United States, coast to coast, and has opened shows for big acts such as Heart, Joan Jett, Johnny Swim, The Mavericks, Raul Malo, Jamey Johnson, Buckcherry, Billy Strings and Silvana Estrada.