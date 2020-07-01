CLEARWATER — ABBA The Concert will be presented Sunday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75 and are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
21st Century Artists Inc. has been presenting this ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade. The general consensus has been that the act is the closest to ABBA audiences can get. ABBA The Concert celebrates the 1972 musical partnership formed by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Calling themselves ABBA, the pop group went on to become one of the most commercially successful groups in the history of popular music.
As a tribute group, ABBA The Concert re-creates the magic of this ensemble. Highlights of their many successful U.S. tours include:
• Sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles
• Highland Park in Chicago
• Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, New York
• Sold-out nights at both the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce and at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
• Sold-out performance at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia
ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, such as “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”