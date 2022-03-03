A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Batman’
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell
- Director: Matt Reeves
- Rated: PG-13
Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City.
With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) —amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz); Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell); Carmine Falcone (John Turturro); and Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler (Paul Dano).
As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.
The film is to be theatrically released on March 4 through Warner Bros.
‘Fresh’
- Genre: Comedy thriller
- Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Brett Dier
- Director: Mimi Cave
- Rated: R
“Fresh” follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and — given her frustration with dating apps — takes a chance and gives him her number.
After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.
The film is scheduled for release March 4 via Hulu.
‘After Yang’
- Genre: Science fiction and drama
- Cast: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Haley Lu Richardson
- Director: Kogonada
- Rated: PG
When his young daughter's beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.
The film is scheduled to be released by A24 on March 4, both in theaters and on Showtime.
‘Asking for It’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Alexandra Shipp, Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Stratton, and Casey Camp-Horinek
- Director: Eamon O’Rourke
- Rated: R
After a small-town waitress (Clemons) is sexually assaulted on a date, she meets Regina (Shipp) and Beatrice (Hudgens) and is recruited into their vigilante group of badass women. Together they strive to take down a society overpowered by corrupt men and seek the ultimate revenge while getting their own version of justice.
The film is scheduled to be released March 4.
‘Huda’s Salon’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Ali Suliman, Samer Bisharat, Maisa Abd Elhadi and Manal Awad
- Director: Hany Abu-Assad
- Rated: R
Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi), a young mother married to a jealous man, goes to Huda’s (Manal Awad) salon in Bethlehem. But this ordinary visit turns sour when Huda, after having put Reem in a shameful situation, blackmails her to have her work for the secret service of the occupiers, and thus betray her people.
The film is scheduled to be released March 4 on demand through IFC Films.
‘Lucy and Desi’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Amy Poehler
- Rated: PG
From director Amy Poehler, “Lucy and Desi” explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television, “I Love Lucy.”
The film is scheduled to be released March 4 on Amazon Prime.