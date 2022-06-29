ST. PETERSBURG — Celeste Barber will take the stage Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $54.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Barber — the “Australian Queen of Comedy” — recently embarked on her “Fine, Thanks,” tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 39-city tour will make stops across the United States before wrapping Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts Aug. 30.
Barber’s original celebrity parody Instagram account has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2019 she released her best-selling book “Challenge Accepted” and she was also seen on the 2019 Showtime special of the same name. In 2020, she won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for Favorite Comedy Performer of the Decade. In 2021, she earned a Webby Special Achievement award.
Barber won the Funniest Lady on Instagram Award 2017 on WhoHaha.com, a digital platform co-founded by actor, director and producer Elizabeth Banks. WhoHaha.com showcases women in comedy around the world. In 2019, Barber was included in Variety Magazine’s “Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch,” and she hosted the fifth annual Daily Front Row Awards at the Beverly Hills hotel where the best in fashion in Hollywood is honored.
Barber is currently shooting her Netflix Comedy “Wellmania,” a new comedic drama series based on the novel “Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness.” The show centers around human tornado Liv (Barber) and a major health crisis where she is forced to rethink her live fast, die young attitude. Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quickly and reclaim her old life.
Two years ago, Australia that was ravaged by extreme bushfires, and Barber raised $51 million to support the Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donation Fund. Her fundraiser drew global attention and broke records. The campaign helped fund much-needed upgrades and high-tech equipment to ensure fires are better prepared for the next bushfire season.