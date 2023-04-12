LARGO — Acclaimed singer/songwriter Iris DeMent will perform Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
DeMent is on the road in support of “Workin’ on a World.” She recently was featured in The New York Times and on NPR’s All Things Considered, as “Workin’ on a World” draws rave reviews from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and others.
The new album started with the worry that woke DeMent up after the 2016 elections: How can we survive this? With grace, courage, and soul, she got to work on the 13 anthems.
Like the best songsters and preachers and soapbox speakers, DeMent calls up various mystic “Warriors of Love” — famous and unknown — including Martin Luther King (“How Long”), John Lewis and Rachel Corrie (“Warriors of Love”), Mahalia Jackson (“Mahalia”), Jesus (“Going Down To Sing In Texas”), and many other angels and heroes working for justice.
“I kept hearing a lot of talk about the arc of history that Dr. King so famously said bends towards justice,” DeMent said. “I was having my doubts. But then it dawned on me — he never said the arc would magically bend itself. Songs, over the course of history, have proven to be pretty good arc benders.”
“Infamous Angel,” Dement’s 1992 debut album, has been hailed as one of Rolling Stone’s Greatest Country Albums of All Time and one of Pitchfork’s Best Albums of the 1990s. The two albums that followed — “My Life” and “The Way I Should” — were both nominated for Grammys.
From there, DeMent released three records on her own label, Flariella Records, the most recent of which, “The Trackless Woods” (2015), was hailed as “a quietly powerful triumph” by The Guardian. DeMent’s songs have also been featured in film — “True Grit” — and on television — “The Leftovers” —and recorded by numerous artists. She received the Americana Music Trailblazer Award in 2017.
DeMent has earned the respect of peers and collaborators such as the late John Prine, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris and others.