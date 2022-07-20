LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host an opening reception for the exhibition “DARKMATTER” Friday, July 22, 6 to 8 p.m., in the gallery at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
“DARKMATTER” is an immersive exhibition of works by internationally acclaimed sculptor, painter and multi-disciplinary artist Jason Hackenwerth. The exhibition will run through Oct. 16.
“We are always seeking for an opportunity to present the community with intriguing and inspiring artwork that give people a space to enjoy, connect with and experience the arts,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “With ‘DARKMATTER,’ Jason Hackenwerth, a professional artist grantee and mentor, has given us a larger-than-life captivating experience and we are so thrilled to open this exhibition.”
This exhibition will take viewers on an awe-inspiring journey through “turbulence and drama to transcendence and joy,” said Hackenwerth. Two massive sculptures made in Hackenwerth’s signature vocabulary of latex balloons will anchor the show in the main gallery. They will be accompanied by a retrospective of the artist’s body of work including large-scale paintings and more than 50 drawings and images created over the past 20 years. “DARKMATTER” will be an inspiration for anyone who attends, from arts connoisseurs to families looking for an arts experience that anyone can enjoy, to tourists looking for the type of arts encounter the Arts Coast is known for.
“I think people are conditioned to see things through a lens of duality,” Hackenwerth said. “Good/bad, right/wrong. I hope that people will spend enough time in this show to recognize the idea of a higher perspective that can see the fracture in our society but can also glimpse the larger reality that if we let go of our dualistic thoughts, we are all the same.
“This show is meant to be an example of how even after our world is torn in two, the way we rebuild it reflects our commonality,” Hackenwerth added.
The “DARKMATTER” reception and exhibition are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Artwork will be available for sale at the gallery and will also be available to view and purchase online in a virtual gallery at creativepinellas.org/DARKMATTER.
“One of the things that fascinates me about Jason’s work is its relation to science and technology,” said Beth Gelman, interim gallery director at Creative Pinellas. “It’s exciting to be opening at the very moment that scientists at CERN, home of the world’s largest super-collider, have joined the hunt for dark matter in the universe.”
Hackenwerth’s musings on the concepts of dark matter resulted in the idea for a sculpture that will be a powerful tool to help visitors grasp the idea of the unseen force that is holding the universe together.
Hackenwerth is a multidisciplinary artist working in the fields of sculpture, installation, and painting. His works explore transcendence and connectedness to one another. Taking cues from the natural world, Jason’s work endeavors to bring viewers on a journey through the challenges and sometimes bitterness of life while keeping sight of the potential for love, joy, and forgiveness.
His work has been exhibited in galleries, and museums around the world. He received his MFA in painting from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2010 and Bachelor of Fine Art in printmaking from Webster University, 1997. He is a 2011 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Inc. grant recipient, and a 2018 and 2022 recipient of the Creative Pinellas Professional Artist Grant.
He currently lives and works in St. Petersburg.
For additional details on the “DARKMATTER” exhibition, visit CreativePinellas.org/DARKMATTER.
For information about Creative Pinellas, visit creativepinellas.org.