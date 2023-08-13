d-happenings081023-Jack Alden, in front of his piece, fire tree.png

Jack Alden’s work “Fire Tree” is among the items presented as part of Imagine Museum's Contemporary Glass Art Auction.

ST. PETERSBURG — Time is running out for art enthusiasts to seize an extraordinary opportunity. Imagine Museum's Contemporary Glass Art Auction, a collaborative alliance with The Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts, is approaching its grand finale on Thursday, Aug. 31.

With just a few weeks left to bid on, these glass art masterpieces crafted by trailblazing artists, collectors and admirers alike are urged to take advantage of their chance to own a piece of history. From breathtaking sculptures to awe-inspiring installations, each piece showcases a symphony of boundless creativity, leaving an indelible impression of awe and wonderment.

But this event isn't just about art; it's about making a difference. With 50% of the auction's proceeds going straight into the hands of visionary artists, 25% uplifting Imagine Museum's mission in championing contemporary studio glass art, and another 25% empowering the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to continue their artistic excellence by providing youth performing arts programming at the Mahaffey Theater.

A free closing reception will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

For information, visit www.ImagineMuseum.com or call 727-300-1700.