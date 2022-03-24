A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Lost City’
- Genre: Romantic adventure comedy
- Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt
- Directors: Adam Nee and Aaron Nee
- Rated: PG-13
Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”
While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.
The film is scheduled to be released March 25 by Paramount Pictures.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Directors: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- Rated: R
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.
The film will be theatrically released March 25 by A24.
‘Moonshot’
- Genre: Science-fiction romantic comedy
- Cast: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff
- Director: Chris Winterbauer
- Rated: PG-13
A romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, the film is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.
The film is scheduled to be released on HBO Max on March 31.
‘Infinite Storm’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Naomi Watts, Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare and Parker Sawyers
- Directors: Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert
- Rated: R
As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches.
But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. The film is based on a true story.
The film is scheduled to be released March 25 by Bleecker Street.
‘Topside’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Zhaila Farmer, Celine Held, Jared Abrahamson, and Fatlip
- Director: Celine Held and Logan George
- Not rated
Deep in the underbelly of New York City, a 5-year-old girl and her mother live among a community that has claimed the abandoned subway tunnels as their home. When a sudden eviction forces them above ground, their world is thrown into unimaginable chaos.
The film is scheduled to be released March 25 by Vertical Entertainment.