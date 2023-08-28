First ‘Ahsoka’ episodes establish plot, hint at rivalry and reconciliation
Poor George Lucas. Every time an offshoot of the Star Wars franchise debuts fandom erupts into frenzied chaos, splitting into opposing camps, bickering over minutiae, and inevitably badmouthing Lucas for some perceived creative blunder, even though the filmmaker sold Lucasfilm to the Walt Disney Co. in 2012 — the same year he announced his retirement from producing blockbuster films.
The Star Wars franchise is a sprawling multimedia empire, a touchstone of pop culture, a billion-dollar business juggernaut and — for some people — a philosophical and theological paradigm. Like any good religion, it boasts multiple pillars of faith as well as denominational schisms.
The fact that some extremist elements within fandom can be aggressive and cruel should not come as a surprise, sadly. These are the individuals who rail against what they perceive as “woke ideology” manifesting in the franchise. These are the individuals who disagree with any policy that promotes the fair treatment and full participation of all people, be it in fandom or elsewhere in society. These are the same people who are waging war on diversity, equity, and inclusion — which, by definition, suggests that they embrace homogeneity, prejudice, and ostracism. Those are the applicable antonyms.
So, no, it’s no surprise that among the early reactions to “Star Wars: Ahsoka” are a few dogmatic opinions about how the franchise is “becoming more feminized and woke” and the bold proclamation that “Star Wars is dead,” which is one that’s been uttered since the release of “The Phantom Menace” in 1999.
The first two episodes of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” premiered on Aug. 22 on Disney+. The miniseries will consist of eight episodes. All episodes are written by Dave Filoni, heir apparent to Lucas’ franchise throne. Filoni directed the first episode, “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” while Steph Green directed the second, “Part Two: Toil and Trouble.
According to the official production brief, “Ahsoka” is set sometime after the fall of the Empire — in other words, sometime after the events of “Return of the Jedi” but before the events of “The Force Awakens.” The series revolves around Ahsoka, formerly the Togruta Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. The character first appeared in the 2008 animated film “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” The character also appeared in the animated series of the same name which ran from 2008-2014, with a final season released in 2020; as well as in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels,” from 2014-2018.
In this new live-action series, Ahsoka Tano — portrayed by Rosario Dawson — believes agents of the defeated Empire are planning to locate and retrieve one of its most powerful leaders, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). This conspiracy is led by Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), a Nightsister of Dathomir and staunch ally of Thrawn.
In the first episode, Elsbeth — who was previously captured by Ahsoka — is being transported aboard a New Republic cruiser to face trial. The ship is attacked by Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, two mercenaries. Skoll is a former Jedi who has turned to the Dark Side, while Hati is his apprentice.
If the first two episodes feel slow and brooding, it’s because Filoni is kickstarting a complex narrative that incorporates elements from 46 years of storytelling. “Ahsoka” pulls from and makes references to previous films and series. In a sense, it’s a direct sequel to “Star Wars Rebels,” which was itself a sequel to “Clone Wars.” It runs roughly concurrent with the most recent seasons of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” The events depicted in the sequel trilogy, beginning with “The Force Awakens,” are still more than 20 years in the future.
That may seem unnecessarily confusing, but the comprehensive history and meticulous attention to chronological detail are part of the allure of the franchise.
Dawson’s portrayal of the titular character is forcefully dispassionate and impersonal. She is intentionally disconnected from her friends and allies, choosing to focus on her mission rather than personal entanglements. She is persistent, unwavering, and strong-willed. Her sole travel companion is Huyang (voiced by David Tennant), a lightsaber-crafting droid that served the Jedi for many millennia. Ahsoka reports directly to New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a Twi’lek pilot who was a key member of the insurgent group Spectres operating on Lothal in “Star Wars Rebels.”
Another member of that group, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), will play a pivotal role in “Ahsoka.” Wren is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist. She has experience with weapons and explosives, and for a brief time became Ahsoka’s Jedi apprentice. Bordizzo paints Wren as a chronic malcontent with a pop punk aesthetic and an aversion to authority. In the two opening episodes, that insubordinate attitude quickly gets her into trouble, and threatens to derail Ahsoka’s assignment.
Although these first episodes may not be packed with vibrant action and world-shattering portents, they do provide a solid underpinning for the remainder of the series. Wren’s willingness to resume her apprenticeship despite Ahsoka’s lingering reluctance to accept that responsibility in addition to her own ongoing commitment to the New Republic may prove both an advantage and an encumbrance. Their rapport will likely be weighed against the relationship between Skoll and Hati.
It's evident by the end of the second episode that Ahsoka and Wren have different objectives: Wren is hoping to learn the fate of her friend, would-be Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who sacrificed himself to banish Thrawn from the galaxy. Ahsoka wants to make sure Thrawn doesn’t return.
“She’s a wandering samurai-like Jedi doing good deeds where she can but always ever watchful of greater evils that may lurk, that may threaten all that’s good in the New Republic,” Filoni said in the production brief. “There are whispers in the galaxy of this evil rising up to threaten all that’s good. All that really stands in the way is Ahsoka and her own Padawan in Sabine Wren.”
The only fragility that can be found in these two episodes is that Filoni’s does rely heavily on nostalgia and profound understanding of franchise lore. Viewers who aren’t familiar with “Star Wars Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” may have some difficulty connecting with the primary protagonists. Story details may be elusive. Allusions may go unnoticed. To fully appreciate the new series, homework may be required.
That said, the introductory episodes provide plenty of narrative momentum. Objectives are clear, personalities have been deftly defined by the actors, and the potential for both conflict and tragedy is palpable. The struggle between good and evil will be juxtaposed against the struggle between master and apprentice.
That story will play out over the remaining six episodes, with a range of action, drama, and humor along the way. New episodes are released on Tuesdays. The series will conclude on Oct. 3.