LARGO — Cowboy Mouth will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The New Orleans-born Cowboy Mouth uses a potent blend of musical ingredients — rock, blues, punk, funk, country, pop, soul, and whatever else feels good — to create their bodacious tunes.
“If the Neville Brothers and The Clash had a baby, it would be Cowboy Mouth," said frontman, drummer, and co-founder Fred LeBlanc. His description reflects the group’s amazing diverse sound and conveys the fire and commitment they bring to their music.
Cowboy Mouth has perfected their wonderfully rambunctious style over the band’s three decades together. During that time, they have sold over half a million albums domestically, performed before more than 10 million people, and played over 3,000 concerts. These relentless road warriors built their reputation and developed their devoted fan base through powerhouse live performances, frequently averaging 250 gigs annually.
“With every show, no matter where it is, we try to turn it into New Orleans during the middle of Mardi Gras,” LeBlanc said. “It's like a southern gospel revival without the religion, unless your religion is rock ‘n’ roll.”