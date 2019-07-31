TAMPA — AC Slater will play Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Doors will open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
AC Slater — aka Aaron Clevenger — has developed a huge following over his career with his signature Night Bass sound, which fuses the most infectious elements of house music with the dirty bass lines of UK garage and sprinkles of old-school rave synths and breaks. AC has grown Night Bass from a party into a record label and global brand. The label is a breeding ground for like-minded producers from around the world who are pioneering a new wave of bass-heavy dance music. Night Bass events, which started as a monthly at LA’s Sound Nightclub, have since grown to include tours and festival stages, with AC bringing the Night Bass sound and ethos to cities all over the world via his carefully curated line-ups.
Touring wise, AC Slater has taken his unique sound to some of the biggest stages worldwide. 2016 saw him make his Coachella and Lollapolooza debut as well as bringing a Night Bass stage to Electric Forest for the first time. Tours of Asia, Australia and Europe over the last few months have let him take his sound truly global. In the studio his has been working with some of his contemporary heavyweights including Tchami, Chris Lorenzo, Jack Beats and Sinden to deliver ammo for the dancefloor.
AC Slater’s career kicked off with a bang in 2008, when his seminal remix of Math Head’s “Turn the Music Up” on Trouble & Bass instantly became a huge dance anthem. Moby listed it as one of the best 10 tracks of the decade, declaring it a “perfect song.” It was followed by huge tracks like “Take You,” “Calm Down,” and “Big Brooklyn Bass,” and his huge remixes for Crookers and Loudpvck. AC has collaborated with influential underground and mainstream artists including Nina Sky, Far East Movement, Ninjasonik, and Stanton Warriors, and has done official remixes for the likes of Big Sean, Moby, Robin S. and many more. A quick look at Slater’s Beatport page reveals well over 100 tracks and remixes over the last five years, including his best-selling “Jack Got Jacked” EP, a blatant declaration of the invasion of house music by all things bass.