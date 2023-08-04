ST. PETERSBURG — Ryan Adams & the Cardinals will perform Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Adams and his band have entertained audiences since 2004, and their influence can be heard in the music of countless artists, from Wilco to the Avett Brothers. Led by the enigmatic Adams, the band has been hailed as one of the most innovative and dynamic acts to emerge from the Americana scene.
Born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Adams was drawn to music, picking up the guitar at age 12 and teaching himself to play by listening to classic rock and blues albums. His early influences included Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and Neil Young.
Nineteen years ago, Adams formed Ryan Adams & The Cardinals with lead guitarist Neal Casal, bassist Chris Feinstein, and drummer Brad Pemberton. The band quickly made a name for themselves, releasing their critically acclaimed debut album “Cold Roses” in 2005. The album featured a mix of folk, country, and rock, and was praised for its raw, stripped-down sound.
The collective went on to release a steady stream of albums, including “Jacksonville City Nights” (2005), “Easy Tiger” (2007), and “Cardinology” (2008). Each album showcased the band’s unique blend of Americana, folk, and rock, while Adams’ songwriting continued to evolve and mature.
In 2010, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals disbanded, and Adams returned to his solo career. Since then, he has released a steady stream of solo albums, including five studio albums in 2022 alone.
But the love of The Cardinals has remained — often praised for their unique blend of Americana, folk and rock. While the band’s live performances have been remembered by nostalgic fans for their energy and intensity.
The tour lineup features Adams, Pemberton, Chris Stills, Daniel Clarke and Don Was.