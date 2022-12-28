TAMPA — Steve Poltz will perform Friday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Poltz opens himself up to the universe in a way most people will never achieve, and the universe responds with a seemingly bottomless well of inspiration, and the talent to truly connect with an audience.
While 2021 could have found him adrift, faced with a tour moratorium, it opened a door — literally, his friend Oliver Wood of The Wood Brother’s door — to creating a thoughtful batch of songs that celebrate life in all of its stages. The resulting album is called “Stardust & Satellites,” released on Red House/Compass Records.
“I just make stuff up,” Poltz said. “It sounded good to say that.” Poltz is the sort of prolific writer and collaborator who downplays what seems like a non-stop geyser of creativity. “I have no rhyme or reason for what I do. It’s all magic. I go by instinct. It just felt right, so I went with it.”
The “it” in question is one of those serendipitous situations that were created by the pandemic. Poltz, a performance junkie who regularly spends more than 300 days a year on the road, should have been on tour in 2021. The Wood Brothers also should have been on the road.
Stuck in Nashville, Poltz often joined the Wood Brothers for outdoor socially distant gatherings. On a whim, Steve decided to record one song with Oliver Wood and Jano Rix.
They cut “Frenemy,” a wistful song that made it clear to all involved that they’d stumbled onto something special. With no studio clock ticking, no schedule or deadlines to meet, the companionship and ability to collaborate with like-minded musicians added a joyful diversion.
Musically, the sky was the limit, and the group of musicians and friends embarked on a musical experience that found cast and crew reaching toward the stratosphere with “Stardust & Satellites,” which Oliver and Jano produced.
With a cult following that includes fellow musicians, regular folks and festival goers who stumble onto his performances, there’s no common denominator to Poltz’s fans.
Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and raised in San Diego, California, Poltz toured and recorded with San Diego cult favorites The Rugburns. But it was through his creative partnership with Jewel that he vaulted into the national spotlight. Poltz co-wrote her multiplatinum Billboard Hot 100-busting smash, “You Were Meant For Me,” and continues to work with her to this day.
Over the years, the Nashville-based troubadour has built a fascinating solo catalog, earmarked by his debut, “One Left Shoe,” “Dreamhouse,” “Folk Singer,” and 2019’s “Shine On.”
Among other collaborations, Grammy-winning bluegrass phenom Billy Strings tapped him to co-write “Leaders” on 2021’s “Renewal.” He’s co-written with Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Nicki Bluhm, Oliver Wood and Mojo Nixon.