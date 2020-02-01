DUNEDIN — The 28th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival will feature some of the finest crafters in the country and showcase eclectic exhibits with broad appeal. The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, unique and affordable arts and crafts will be showcased from the more than 200 Florida-based and national craft artists during the event. The popular, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality handmade art while enjoying the gorgeous Florida weather. The craft festival is pet-friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
Among this year’s participating vendors is Sokratis Paskalidis of Clearwater.
Paskalidis has had his studio in Safety Harbor for 25 years. Originally from Greece, as a child he saw woodcarvers at work in his community. When he was in sixth grade, he asked to be taught how to do it. Initially, he carved furniture and cabinets. About 30 years ago, he shifted his focus to art.
Paskalidis gets the wood for his art from multiple sources but most come from stump removals and old trees cut down where friends will give him the "slop" wood from the trees. He also uses driftwood he collects along Florida's beaches.
The artist has been touring with the art festival circuit for the past two years. He will custom-carve anything, and used to sell directly to major stores around the county.
Painter Matt Duerr also will take part in the event.
“I started painting late in life and have been a professional artist for about 10 years,” Duerr said. “I left the corporate world in Raleigh, North Carolina and moved to Florida in 2015 to pursue a more relaxed lifestyle, along with my dream of being an artist.”
Duerr works exclusively with acrylics, using a palette knife, vibrant colors, and lots of textures in his work.
“I think of myself as an impressionist but will sometimes lean a little into the abstract if the mood hits me,” he explained. “Living in Clearwater, I acquired a love for anything to do with the ocean, the beach, or Florida in general. I am a member of the Dunedin Artist Guild and participate in Art in the Park art shows in downtown Dunedin.”
Duerr also enjoys taking part in art shows throughout Pinellas County.
“It gives me the opportunity to meet a lot of interesting people from all over the world, and to talk about art as long as anyone is willing to listen,” he said. “You will notice a definite Southern accent if you ever drop by my tent for a visit. I was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama, and have lived in various places throughout the South.”
Pinellas Park’s Carl Woodland Jr. — also known as Sonny — creates driftwood furniture. He learned the art from his father, Carl Woodland Sr., as a teen growing up in the Florida Keys.
Woodland perfected the art of cutting, leveling and designing driftwood art furniture. Almost 30 years later, he continues the family legacy along with his wife Carol and daughter Brittany.
An American Craft Endeavors event regular, Gulfport’s Robin Short also will show off her wares on Main Street in Dunedin.
Short has been quilting and sewing for most of her life. Her mother, Ellen Plankey, who is a well-known award-winning artist, has inspired her. Short loves putting together great fabrics, colors and high-quality products to create usable and unique items for her customers. A lot of her ideas come from customers who can't find exactly what they are looking for. She then goes home and develops a pattern that will be useful and fun. She has been working with American Craft Endeavors for more than four years and truly enjoys taking part in the festivals and meeting new customers and craft enthusiasts.
According to her website, Canadian-born Diana Calleja discovered her passion for travel at an early age. As she wandered the world, she always had a camera.
When she eventually settled in Florida, she rediscovered her love of photography and embraced the new digital advancements.
“Florida, with its abundance of wildlife, has proven to be a wonderful place for me to pursue my passion,” Calleja says on her website.
Craft enthusiasts will have the opportunity to stroll down Main Street and browse the wares of vendors exhibiting and selling their unique, handmade art with broad appeal. The artistic media will include folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft and stained glass. A green market will offer a wide variety of quality plants including exotics, as well as dips and other gourmet items. The prices have been set to suit all budgets and range from $15 to $3,000.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations such as the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Palm Harbor Craft Festival and the Downtown Sarasota Art and Craft Festival, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture-rich cities for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
Residents and visitors can also mark their calendars for the springtime 17th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival on April 18-19 and the summertime 27th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival on June 6-7.
