TAMPA — Celine Dion, one of the most immediately recognized and widely respected superstars in pop music history, embarked on her “Courage World Tour” in the fall.
The tour — her first in over a decade — will take her to more than 50 cities across the United States and Canada. As part of the tour, the multiple award-winning artist will perform Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Dion announced the tour during a special live event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
"I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand-new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world,” Dion said at the event. “I'm very excited about this tour, and my new album.”
“Courage,” Dion’s 12th English-language studio album, was released by Columbia Records in November 2019. It marked her first English album in six years after 2013’s “Loved Me Back to Life.”
The “Courage World Tour” kicked off Sept. 18 in Quebec City and includes stops in cities such as Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles. The tour is produced by Concerts West/AEG Presents.
“We’ve been thrilled to be working with Celine for these last 16 years in Las Vegas, and we’re even more delighted that for the first time in more than a decade, she will be bringing her show to her fans all around the world, starting here in North America this September,” said John Meglen, president and co-chief executive of Concerts West. “Celine is a treasure, truly a voice for the ages.”
Born into a large family from Charlemagne, Quebec, Dion first earned recognition as a teen star in her homeland with a series of French-language albums during the 1980s. She had earned numerous awards by the age of 18, dominated the pop charts in 1990s and has sold almost 250 million albums during her 40-year career. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards and 40 Félix Awards.
Dion remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. Dion continues to break records with her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she has played over 1,100 shows to more than 4.5 million fans. In June 2018, Dion took a two-month hiatus from her Las Vegas residency to head overseas for her sold-out tour “Celine Dion Live 2018,” playing 22 shows across 12 cities in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The tour was one of the highest-grossing outings of the year, grossing nearly $57 million for 260,000 fans. She also topped the U.S. Dance Club charts in July 2018 with the remix of her single “Ashes” from film “Deadpool 2.”