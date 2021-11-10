Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre presents ‘Baggage’
LARGO — Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre is currently presenting “Baggage,” by Sam Bobrick, running through Dec. 18 at 1999 Starkey Road, Largo.
“Baggage” opened Oct. 9 and is directed by Kara Gold-Harris. Shows are presented Thursdays and Saturdays, 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 5:30 p.m. The performance begins roughly one hour after dinner is served. Tickets are $36 a person. Catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Reservations are required. For reservations, call 727-466-6546.
In “Baggage,” two difficult, single people — Phyllis and Bradley — are both trying to heal from their respective disappointing relationships. They get their luggage mixed up at the airport. Upon realizing their mistake later, and after a very disagreeable first encounter, the two decide to help each other over their heartaches by forming a friendship. This friendship eventually leads to the two discovering something interesting. They may be difficult for many others in the world, but as a couple, they are quite right for each other.
Prior to the opening of “Baggage,” Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre had been dark since the beginning of 2020. The theater has reopened and has scheduled a number of shows for the 2021-2022 season. Following is a look at upcoming productions:
• “Baggage” — through Dec. 18
• “Natalie Needs a Nightie” — Jan. 8-March 20
• “Perfect Wedding” — March 27-June 12
• “The Decorator” — June 19-July 24
For more information, visit www.justforlaughsdinnertheatre.com.
Gulfport Community Players to stage ‘The Sunshine Boys’
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Community Players season opener is a classic story about theater, male friendship, and comedy.
“The Sunshine Boys” runs Nov. 11-21 at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.
The Gulfport Community Players will enforce socially-distant seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online. There will be no lobby sales. Tickets are $20 online plus a $1.50 service fee. Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory. For information, email gulfportplayers@gmail.com or visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Creative Pinellas seeking mural artist for mural project
LEALMAN — Creative Pinellas recently opened the Lealman Mural Project Fall 2021 call to artists to bring a little more art to 28th Street North corridor of Lealman.
This project is planned for the Mother Kombucha building at 4360 28th St. N. and would be the second mural added to the 28th Street North area this year through the Lealman Mural Project. The Lealman Mural Project is a partnership between Creative Pinellas and the Lealman CRA, with a goal to foster community beautification projects that engage the community, create appealing spaces that uplift and represent the rich culture and environment of this developing area.
“As with all our mural projects, we are looking for an experienced mural artist or collaborative team with a strong point of view and the ability to create complex, engaging work of art to transform the warehouse façade and are excited to invite Pinellas County based or Pinellas County connected artists to apply,” said Barbara St. Clair, chief executive of Creative Pinellas. “Bringing a second mural to 28th Street North adds to the overall landscape of Lealman, and will be a great addition to the mural completed this October by Cheryl “Jujmo” Weber at the Red Mesa Warehouse on 28th Street North to amplify the creative identity of the people and the businesses in this growing area of Lealman.”
Artists can learn more about the project and are invited to submit applications online at creativepinellas.org/opportunity/lealman-mural-project-fall-2021/. There will be one Pinellas County-based or Pinellas County-connected artist or collaborative group that will be selected through a panel process that includes representatives from Creative Pinellas and Lealman CRA, artists, curators, and the business owner of the building to create the mural before the end of January 2022. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 5 p.m.
“We are excited to bring another mural to the 28th Street corridor and the Joe’s Creek Industrial Park while highlighting yet another great business supporting the Lealman community,” said Christopher Moore, assistant to the county administrator, Lealman community.
For additional information on the mural program, email Lea Umberger at muralarts@creativepinellas.org.
Cultural center offering new classes, workshops
TAMPA — The Carrollwood Cultural Center is adding several new classes and workshops for children and adults to its arts-based curriculum for 2022. New courses include portrait drawing, painting with acrylics, expressive tangling, creative writing, father/daughter ballroom dancing, body-confidence dance classes, and wellness classes.
The center — at 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa — is expanding its art curriculum to include several more skill-based classes for adults, including portrait drawing on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with Heather DeRigo Lahiri; and painting with acrylics on Wednesdays from noon until 2 p.m. with Marjorie Graff. In addition, Miriam Zimms is joining the teaching staff and will offer expressive tangling and expressive introspection on Saturday mornings.
Center instructor Michele Stone is expanding her popular youth classes to include a new 12-week mural making class which will take students ages 13 to 15 through the concept, design, and painting of an outdoor public art piece. Stone will also offer abandonment art workshops for ages six and older once a month. Students will work with Stone to create small works of art to leave in areas throughout Tampa to be found and enjoyed by others.
Author John Slayton will join the center to offer creative writing classes on Tuesdays from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Slayton will start with an introductory course to cover form and technique before moving to a more advanced class in the spring.
Other enrichment opportunities offered in the winter and spring include returning youth and adult dance classes, ceramics, and yoga. Winter I classes will start the week of Jan. 3, with most classes meeting once a week for six weeks at the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Tuition ranges from $68 to $140 for the six-week session, depending on the class. Students can register online at carrollwoodcenter.org, in-person, or by calling 813-922-8167. The deadline to register is one week before the first day of a specific class.
For information, visit carrollwoodcenter.org.
The Carrollwood Cultural Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission of creating culture through community and community through culture.
The Early Bird Dinner Theatre presents ‘Centennial Casting’
CLEARWATER — The Early Bird Dinner Theatre opened its new play “Centennial Casting” by Gino DiIorio and Nancy Bleemer Nov. 4. The production will run through Dec. 12 at 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
At this time, Early Bird Dinner Theatre is offering one to two shows per weekend. For reservations, call 727-446-5898. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com. Cost is $40 for the buffet and show.
“Centennial Casting” is directed by Karen “Kagey” Good and features Lenny Agnello, Elizabeth Bell, Jason Hoolihan, Mark Myers and Tracey Reynolds. Dean Wick designed and constructed the set and Emily Nettnin is stage managing.
“‘Centennial Casting’ is wonderful. It is charming, has a lot of heart and is exactly the kind of comedy that Early Bird audiences love,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “The cast is so talented and I am delighted to be working again with director Kagey Good.”
This is Good’s second time directing at Early Bird.
“I am very excited for the chance to direct ‘Centennial Casting’ this season at the Early Bird Dinner Theater,” said Good. “It is a fresh, new, bound-to-become classic comedy. Think ‘The Honeymooners’ meets ‘Moonstruck.’ The cast, headed by Mark Myers and Tracey Reynolds, is as professional as Tampa area theater has to offer. Did I mention it's hysterically funny?”
Vincent DiDonato is an unattached and unevolved goombah in his 40s who spends most of his time doing as little as possible at Centennial Casting, the metal casting shop he owns with his mother on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. When Vincent’s mom dies suddenly, he inherits the shop and is thrown into the front office, where he discovers a pile of headshots sent in by actors over the years that had mistaken the metal shop’s casting service for a theatrical casting agency. Vincent is struck by the photo of one Edie Keaton. Ms. Keaton, a down-on-her-luck actress, is trying to return to the business after a difficult divorce. Vincent, who has never been in a successful relationship, saves the picture and résumé. When his assistant and boyhood chum, Doo-Doo, realizes his boss is interested in Edie, he sets up an “interview” for the actress, hoping it might lead to a date for Vincent, his first in many years.
What will happen when Edie discovers that Vincent is only posing as a casting director? Will true love triumph, or will the characters drown their sorrows in cannolis? The answer is a heartwarming, hilarious tale of two ordinary people in an extraordinary situation who find dreams can come true at Centennial Casting.
Coming in January, Early Bird will present the comedy “Boeing Boeing” directed by Patrick Brafford.
Visit the website at www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Funk N’ Family Fall Festival set
LAND O’ LAKES — Florida Penguin Productions will present the Funk N’ Family Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 20, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
This family-friendly fall music festival for adults and kids of all ages will feature live entertainment. The performance lineup will feature:
- Electric Soul Therapy — 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- K-Luv & The United Funk Foundation — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Gotta Groove Band — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Reverend Barry & The Funk — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for maximum comfort while enjoying the fall weather at the Heritage Park band shell.
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand. More than 40 local artisans will be selling their wares.
General admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/587168385981747.