TAMPA — Eric Lindell & the Natural Mystics will perform Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Mixing West Coast rock and swampy Gulf Coast R&B with honkytonk country and Memphis soul, Lindell creates American roots music that fresh yet sweetly familiar. Since his first self-release over two decades ago, Lindell has earned critical and popular acclaim, first in his dual home bases of Louisiana and Northern California and then across the country.
He has performed thousands of gigs in roadhouses, clubs, concert halls and festivals and has appeared on national radio and television. His live shows overflow with happy, dancing people singing the words to every song.
By the time of his 2006 album “Change in the Weather,” which was his Alligator Records debut, Lindell had released five albums and already had earned a devoted and growing fan following.
In 2018, Lindell returned to Alligator with “Revolution in your Heart,” featuring his most engaging and personal writing and his most irresistible, instantly hummable melodies.
“Revolution in your Heart” was recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and was produced by Lindell and Benjamin Mumphrey. Lindell plays everything on the recording — guitar, bass, keyboards, organ, harmonica — except drums, which are expertly played by Willie McMains.
The only other musician on the record is keyboardist Kevin McKendree, who plays piano on “Millie Kay.” The 12 universally relatable original songs — many of them autobiographical — combine sunshiny melodies and thick, greasy grooves, and paint vivid pictures of day to day living.
Born in San Mateo, California, in 1969, Lindell spent countless hours in San Francisco, soaking up the musical sounds of the city, eventually leading him to pick up first the bass and then the guitar and harmonica. With a love of music and skateboarding, Lindell formed a few punky garage bands early on while his musical horizons expanded.
After performing at bars on the West Coast with a few short-lived bands, Lindell formed his own group in 1993. He quickly gained a loyal Northern California audience thanks to countless performances and many late-night jam sessions. Established stars like Charlie Musselwhite and Tom Waits attended his shows, as did overflow crowds of music fans.
He eventually drifted to New Orleans, bringing his sound and style with him. He performed wherever and whenever possible, often playing the dive bars in Gretna and Algiers. Word of Lindell’s singular talents quickly spread around the region. Artists including Branford Marsalis and The Neville Brothers began showing up at his gigs, and some of New Orleans’ finest players, including keyboardist Ivan Neville, often joined him on stage.