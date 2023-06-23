ST. PETERSBURG — The Summer Jam Series will offer a lineup of performances over the coming months, kicking off with the Zach Bartholomew Trio on Thursday, July 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The Zachary Bartholomew Trio presents the High Priests of Bebop with “The Music of Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell.” Presented by award-winning pianist Zachary Bartholomew and his trio, experience an interactive and exciting concert showcasing the brilliant compositions of two of the most influential pianist-composers of jazz: Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk. Plus, the band will present some original material inspired by these two brilliant composers and pianists.
General admission tickets for this performance are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Reserved seating is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the show.
Throughout July, August, and September, the Palladium also has many other performances scheduled. Visit mypalladium.org for show information and to reserve tickets.
Following is a summary of Summer Jam Series performances at the Palladium:
Thursday, July 6, 7:30 p.m. — The Zach Bartholomew Trio
Friday, July 7, 8 p.m. — A Night of Classic Burlesque, Vol. 4, Night One
Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m. — A Night of Classic Burlesque, Vol. 4, Night Two
Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m. — Boogie Woogie Blues Piano Stomp
Sunday, July 16, 4 p.m. — Nate Najar’s Swing Guitars
Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. — Backtrack Blues Band Album Release
Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m. — Jeremy Carter & James Suggs: Then and Now
Sunday, July 23, 1 p.m. — Suncoast Blues Society IBC Regional Competition
Friday, July 28, 8 p.m. — Damon Fowler
Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m. — Trace Zacur Quintet Presents “Night Moves”
Thursday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. — Brandon Robertson Quartet
Saturday, Aug. 5, 8:00 p.m. — Selwyn Birchwood
Friday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. — Road to Nowhere: Talking Heads Tribute
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. — Watkins Glen Summer Jam 50th Anniversary Feat. Steelin’ Peaches, Have Gun Will Travel, and Uncle John’s Band
Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. — The Petty Experience
Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. — Jose Ramirez Fall Tour Kickoff
Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — To Laugh, To Laugh, L’Chaim
Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. — Matt Schofield
In addition to the Summer Jam Series performances, the St. Petersburg Concert Association will present Seals & Crofts 2 on Thursday, July 13, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
For Brady Seals and Lua Crofts, musical magic is all in the family. Together they perform the classics of iconic 1970s soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, including beloved songs like “Summer Breeze,” “Get Closer,” “Diamond Girl,” and “We May Never Pass This Way (Again).” The songs are artfully re-imagined with a reverent nod to the past, and harmonies as sweet as a breath of springtime air.
A founding member of the platinum-selling country band Little Texas, Brady Seals is also part of Texas music’s royal family, counting both Jim Seals (of Seals & Crofts) and country legend “England” Dan Seals as first cousins. Acclaimed singer/songwriter Troy Seals is his uncle. Brady co-wrote three consecutive No. 1 songs for Little Texas — “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas,” and “My Love” — winning him ASCAP’s Triple Play award.
Lua Crofts’ father is none other than Dash Crofts himself, Jim’s partner, for all those wonderful years and unforgettable songs. Lua made her recording debut at the age of 7, singing with her father and mother on a children’s album.
The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival will present “The Evolution of Drag: Drag Through the Decades” on Sunday, July 30, 4 p.m., at the Palladium. Reserved tickets are $40. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Due to recent legislation, you must be at least 18 to attend this event.
Glamazon and drag performer/producer Daphne Ferraro brings her smash hit multimedia drag extravaganza to St. Pete. A unique mix of comedy, dance productions, history lesson and dazzling drag costuming, the show takes audiences on an exhilarating voyage through 10 decades through the eyes of a drag queen. Ferraro will be joined by Florida’s top female impersonators.
For more information, visit mypalladium.org.