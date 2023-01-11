ST. PETERSBURG — Papadosio will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Deftly navigating the confluence of prog rock, livetronica, jazz and jam, Papadosio has amassed a loyal fan base across North America. Thanks to a steady stream of innovative albums, they’ve seen a decade and a half of consistent touring including festival appearances at Resonance, Secret Dreams, Summer SEEquence and Subterranea.
From their Midwest origins, Papadosio's grassroots operation has grown to overflowing clubs and theaters nationwide, cementing their reputation as a must-see act. Now based in Asheville, North Carolina, the dynamic five-piece features rhythm expert Mike Healy on drums, low end luminary Rob McConnell on bass, multi-instrumentalist brothers Sam and Billy Brouse on keyboard/vocals, and sage producer Anthony Thogmartin on guitar/vocals.
The band remains devoted to writing new music and pushing technological boundaries in their downtime, expanding the size and scope of their existing catalog live on stage and in the moment. Complex harmonies and challenging rhythms are the lifeblood of each composition, while a stunning visual show synchronized with the music enhances the immersive live experience.
Papadosio offers one-of-a-kind experiences to each concertgoer, with more than 150 shows per year over the past decade. In the band’s 16-year history, no one has heard a song — let alone a set — played the same way twice.