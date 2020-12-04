Sometime in the middle of the 1970s, a family member announced her engagement to her current beau with much as much flourish and fanfare as she could muster. Well into her 40s, the fact that she had not already tied the knot and started a family apparently caused her parents some degree of embarrassment. She didn’t want a modest ceremony … she wanted a lavish spectacle that would attract attention.
Relatives, delighted that she had finally “caught her a good man,” began planning the gala event. As a young kid who had not seen his 10th birthday yet, I had very little interest in her pending nuptials. To me, the most important things in life were getting my homework done in time to watch “The Six Million Dollar Man” or “The Incredible Hulk,” reading comic books and figuring out how to talk my parents into buying me the next “Star Wars” playset. I imagine most of the wedding talk centered around leisure suits, live disco music and champagne towers.
Her fiancé – I’ll call him Bill, since I’ve long since forgotten his name – seemed like an amiable fellow. In those weeks leading up to the epic day of matrimony, he put in obligatory appearances at family events. He made pleasant overtures, reached out to relatives young and old as he attempted to fit in to the family dynamic. He struck me as someone eager to blend in. He seemed genuine and caring. Even though attending the wedding meant I would have to dress up in the world’s most hideous suit (black houndstooth on emerald green), I didn’t blame him.
The wedding never took place. All that is left of Bill is a few photographs in a picture album collecting dust on a bookshelf in my living room. When I asked what had happened, my mother summed it up as succinctly as possible, with no hint of bias or small-mindedness.
“He was homosexual,” she said.
There was no further discussion about the situation – not because Bill was gay but because the cancelation of the wedding was a terrible blow to my relative.
Watching the new film “Uncle Frank” reminded me of Bill. It made me realize the adversities he faced in the 1970s. It helped me understand why he sought to escape his potentially difficult reality by building a beautiful façade.
“Uncle Frank” was written and directed by Alan Ball. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film was released Nov. 25 by Amazon Studios.
Set in 1973, the story is largely told from the perspective of Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis), an intelligent, forward-thinking young woman. Raised in a tight-knit conservative family in Creekville, South Carolina, Beth leaves her rural hometown behind to study at New York University. Her Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany), who is a highly regarded literature professor at the university, encourages her to escape the expectations of her family members and her peers and make something of herself. Beth admires and respects Frank. She views several other male family members as cruel and chauvinistic.
Some time after Beth’s arrival in New York City, two critical plot points occur, almost simultaneously: First, Beth discovers that Frank is gay; and, second, Daddy Mac (Stephen Root), the family patriarch, dies unexpectedly. The death and subsequent funeral forces both Frank, Daddy Mac’s son; and Beth, his granddaughter, to make a return visit to Creekville. Beth’s mother won’t let her daughter get on a plane, which results in a road trip.
Although most family members are unaware of Frank’s sexual orientation, it is evident that he has been ostracized by his father. When Walid (Peter Macdissi), his long-time domestic partner, declares his intent to accompany him to the funeral, Frank rebuffs him. Frank has crafted a make-believe identity, portraying himself as an academic too burdened with the shaping of young minds to put any effort into finding a woman and ending his bachelorhood.
Returning to Creekville jeopardizes Frank’s charade. It causes friction between him and Walid and it forces Beth to question his advice to her – to be true to herself.
A heartfelt tale that expertly blends drama and comedy, “Uncle Frank” offers some unexpectedly insightful and tender moments. Beautifully crafted, it manages to challenge viewer expectations. Considering the fact that it exposes the viciousness of toxic masculinity and the malignance of xenophobia, the story somehow manages to topple the “us vs. them” paradigm that suggests that conflict and confrontation are always inescapable. It finds hope in seeking common ground. But progress does not come without sacrifice. For Frank, it means reevaluating his own expectations and reopening old wounds.
Only after he has made peace with his past can Frank finally liberate himself from his father’s brutal, destructive condemnation.
“For many of us who have experienced deeply traumatic events in our lives, we find ourselves returning to these events again and again over the years — some call it PTSD — and each time we do we are given a chance to go deeper into those old wounds and to discover what gifts are there for us,” wrote Ball in his production notes. “And I believe there are indeed gifts — the chance to grieve anew, to surrender once again to the truth of what happened, to see how the experience changed us with clear eyes, and to embrace what remains with all our being.”
Viewers should not be so captivated with either the bucolic Southern setting or the 1970s bohemian trappings of a post-Stonewall New York City to think that Frank’s story isn’t relevant in 2020. There is no shortage of intolerance and bigotry in the 21st century. Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity still exists. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people still face various forms of prejudice and social exclusion, from bullying and physical and mental abuse to persecution.
“Uncle Frank” isn’t striving to tackle societal deficiencies, though. It doesn’t seek to change the world in one fell swoop with its poignant profile of an emotionally scarred man’s personal struggle. Instead, it focuses on acceptance, forgiveness and the rebuilding of relationships amidst a dysfunctional family. Although the film’s ending may be emotionally manipulative, it is neither maudlin nor disingenuous.
I don’t know whatever happened to Bill, but I think he made the right decision to call off the wedding. Like Frank, he found the courage to be true to himself. Bill tore down the beautiful façade, saving both himself and his would-be spouse years of self-deceit and discontent.
I hope he eventually found happiness.