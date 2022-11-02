ST. PETERSBURG — If you’re looking to celebrate the holidays with artists’ handcrafted décor and gifts, Florida CraftArt may be the perfect destination.
Holiday shoppers will discover an artful shopping experience at the Holiday Boutique, open now through Dec. 30 at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
“One-stop shopping happens here when you look for gifts and decorations for yourself and loved ones,” said Julia Collver, gallery manager. “Let handmade fine craft create warm memories to honor the magic of the holidays.”
Whether you are looking for an annual ornament to add to your collection, one-of-a kind statement piece of jewelry for that special someone, or a memorable menorah, Florida CraftArt has you covered. The holiday gifts, décor and more, are exquisitely handcrafted by over 250 fine craft artists living across the state of Florida. The Holiday Boutique is filled with an extraordinary selection aimed to welcome all shoppers, visitors, and locals alike.
When shoppers purchase an artists’ works from Florida CraftArt, a nonprofit organization, they are supporting the creative economy. Visitors can choose from 250 of Florida’s fine craft artists’ works displayed in its galleries. Admission is always free of charge. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.