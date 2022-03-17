TAMPA — Damon Fowler’s Big Birthday Show will take place Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
Fowler — who earned a Blues Music Award nomination for Best Blues Rock Album — has gained the respect of his peers given his featured slot in Allman Brothers alumni Butch Truck’s Freight Train band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts band. His music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up the roots of American music.
Critics have compared Fowler’s guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman. Fowler can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, and his lyrical work on lap steel and dobro makes him a standout performer among the legions of guitar heroes.
Fowler’s latest release, “Alafia Moon,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. It spent four months in the Top 20, and it combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive roots-blues career. “Alafia Moon” was released by Landslide Records in March 2021.
Fowler will be joined by several special guests for the celebration, including T.C. Carr, Josh Nelms, Eddie Wright, Chuck Riley, and Justin Headley.