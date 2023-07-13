CLEARWATER — Michael Franti & Spearhead will bring the “Big Big Love Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a concert on Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
According to Essential Broadcast Media, Michael Franti has spent decades peeling back the layers on what it means to be human, how to be the best version of ourselves and how to follow our hearts. Now, the man aims to magnify those concepts enabling us all to apply them to the world around us with a coast-to-coast tour.
“‘Big big love’ represents being able to hold space for the micro and the macro of love,” Franti said. “Everyone has someone they love, whether it’s their child, spouse, pet or friend. But then there’s holding space to love people of difference — people who are in the midst of war, people where there is pain and suffering. You show up as love, determination and spirit in those places where people really need a caring soul connection to help them heal. That’s what ‘big big love’ is: holding space for the personal and the worldly.”
Known all over the world for their energizing live shows that foster an invigorating sense of community, Michael Franti & Spearhead embody that attitude as they continue on the “Big Big Love Tour 2023.” The outing got underway in May, runs through August, and includes more than 50 shows, including stops at California Roots Music & Arts Festival, Reggae Rise Up and Central Park Summer Stage, along with a highly anticipated return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist, hotel owner and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1 chart listings with “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, 10 Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums.
Spearhead’s 12th studio album “Follow Your Heart,” released in June 2022, debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles.
Since wrapping the U.S. portion of the “Follow Your Heart World Tour” last year, Franti and his family have been living at their boutique sound and wellness resort, Soulshine Bali, located in Ubud, where he has been hard at work writing and recording new music to be released later this year.
Special guest Fortunate Youth will open the show.