The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’
- Genre: Animation and family
- Cast: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Nora 'Awkwafina' Lum, and Reggie Watts
- Director: Tim Hill
- Rated: PG
SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet.
When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.
The film will have a premium video-on-demand and CBS All Access release March 4.
‘Moxie’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, Ike Barinholtz, and Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Director: Amy Poehler
- Rated: PG-13
Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.
Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together. The film, directed by Poehler, is based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu. The film is scheduled to be released March 3 by Netflix.
‘Chaos Walking’
- Genre: Science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Nick Jonas, Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo
- Director: Doug Liman
- Rated: PG-13
In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” — a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened — and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.
The film will be released theatrically on March 5 by Lionsgate.
‘Coming 2 America’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Eriq La Salle, Louie Anderson, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Garcelle Beauvais, Nomzamo Mbatha
- Director: Craig Brewer
- Rated: PG-13
Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the ever-charming Prince Akeem and leads an all-star cast for the much-anticipated sequel, “Coming 2 America.”
Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Akeem prepares to take over the reins of his homeland of Zamunda. As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside. While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following custom and creating change.
While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka (KiKi Layne), who is the strongest choice, his rival, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes), is plotting a union of dynasties with his son as Meeka’s groom. Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer (James Earl Jones) delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), in Queens.
After an unexpected turn of events, Akeem, now the King of Zamunda, along with his trusted confidante, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), return to New York to tend to this unfinished royal family business. Upon finding Lavelle, Akeem convinces him to travel to Zamunda in order to learn the customs of royal life in preparation for becoming the heir to the throne.
While Akeem smooths tensions with his wife and three daughters, General Izzi decides that his daughter, Bopoto (Tayana Taylor), will become Lavelle’s wife. All the while, Lavelle is falling in love with his royal barber, Mirembe (Nomzamo Mbatha), who has dreams of owning her own barbershop.
Amazon is set to release the film digitally on Prime Video on March 5.
‘Boss Level’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis, Rob Gronkowski, Ken Jeong, Mathilde Ollivier, Michelle Yeoh, and Selina Lo
- Director: Joe Carnahan
- Not rated
Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death.
In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.
The film is scheduled to be released March 5 by Hulu.
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
- Genre: Animation, fantasy and adventure
- Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Nora 'Awkwafina' Lum, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler
- Directors: Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada
- Rated: PG
“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically March 5 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film will also be simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access.
‘Boogie’
- Genre: Drama, comedy and sports
- Cast: Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Mike Moh, Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke
- Director: Eddie Huang
- Rated: R
From acclaimed writer, producer and restauranteur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut “Boogie,” the coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA.
While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie (Taylor Takahashi) must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.
The film is scheduled to be released March 5 by Focus Features.