CLEARWATER — It took a little bit longer than expected, but Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band will hit the stage Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Just a few months ago, Starr had to cut short his U.S. tour after two members of his band tested positive for COVID. Among the shows that had to be rescheduled was a June 26 concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall. That show, ironically, was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, and was caught up in the first round of show cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic.
Starr’s current All-Starr Band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.
Back when the tour was announced in February, Starr said he was looking forward to getting back out on the road and playing for audiences.
“This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years — up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs — and I’ve really missed it,” Starr said. “Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.”
Throughout his career, Starr has received nine Grammy Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame —- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Starr has released 20 solo studio records and two EPs in 2020 and 2021. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy. He has published eight books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some Foo Fighters PR photos.
In 2018, Starr was knighted and in 2019 he celebrated 30 years of touring with his All-Starr Bands. For all his many creative successes, he is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. His candor, wit and soul are the lifeblood of his music. Peace and love are his life’s rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthusiastic live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as “Ringo.”